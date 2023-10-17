FORT FISHER — Students voted to name two tiny loggerhead sea turtle hatchlings in a tradition that dates back more than 20 years at the North Carolina Aquarium at Fort Fisher (NCAFF).

The aquarium staff is excited to announce that the names of these newest conservation ambassadors are Aleta and Pico. Aleta (A-leta) means “flipper” and Pico (Pee-koh) means “beak” in Spanish.

The students represent classrooms in the NCAFF Adopt-a-Turtle program. By adopting a sea turtle, students receive monthly updates with information including the animal’s weight and length. Each class also receives a certificate of participation. The Aquarium will also share photos as the turtles grow.

“Inspiring students in conservation is a priority for the Aquarium. Through the Adopt-a-Turtle program, we ensure that the students are truly engaged and learning about the sea turtle hatchlings from the beginning and that includes naming them,” said Gail Lemiec, unique experiences coordinator, NCAFF.

Through collaboration with local sea turtle protection organizations, each year the Aquarium takes in two hatchlings that did not make the initial trek to the ocean. Pleasure Island Sea Turtle Project volunteers rescued the hatchlings from a nest excavation on Kure Beach. Now under the care of the NCAFF aquarist team, the duo will soon be splashing their way into people’s hearts in the loggerhead conservation habitat at the Aquarium.

The hatchlings will make their public debut after the Aquarium team bids farewell to the yearlings, Pip and Scout who have been with the Aquarium since September 2022. The Aquarium will announce the departure and debut on their social media pages—Facebook and Instagram.

To find more information about how to protect sea turtles through all stages of their lives, visit NCAFF Sea Turtle Conservation.

About the North Carolina Aquarium at Fort Fisher

The North Carolina Aquarium at Fort Fisher is just south of Kure Beach, a short drive from Wilmington, on U.S. 421. The site is less than a mile from the Fort Fisher ferry terminal. Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Admission: $12.95 ages 13-61; $10.95 children ages 3-12; $11.95 seniors (62 and older) and military with valid identification; EBT card holders: $3. Free admission for children 2 and younger and N.C. Aquarium Society members and N.C. Zoo members.