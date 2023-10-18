State representatives Lowery, Britt key players in funding

Members of the Fairmont Board of Commissioners stand with Rep. Jarrod Lowery and Sen. Danny Britt representative Mark Locklear (who are holding up the big check) on Tuesday night during the board’s regular monthly meeting.

FAIRMONT – Mayor Charles Kemp opened up Tuesday’s monthly meeting of the Fairmont Board of Commissioners by calling it “one of the most important meetings this board has ever had.”

He then called up N.C. Rep. Jarrod Lowery (R-Robeson County) and Mark Locklear, who is a member of the staff of Sen. Danny Britt (R-Robeson County), from the audience. Locklear was attending on Britt’s behalf.

Kemp said the two men were about to “make a very important announcement.”

That official announcement would dominate the evening’s agenda.

The announcement had its roots in a phone call between Lowery and Town Manager Jerome Chestnut at the turn of 2023. Chestnut told the state representative at that time that he wanted to discuss “the needs and the priorities of Fairmont.”

They ended up sitting down and having what Lowery called “a good conversation, and we talked about all the needs – I think you listed like four or five immediate needs that the town has. Senator Britt and I and most of our colleagues understand how important it is that rural North Carolina gets the funding it needs. … But rural North Carolina — where we have good people, who work hard every day and pay their taxes — we need to make sure we provide the services that they need. We agree that the state needs to step in at times and take up some of those needs and fill in the gap.”

One of the town necessities that Chestnut discussed was actually the biggest item – a need for a new town hall, Lowery said.

The current town hall – a historic Fairmont building – “was great for a time,” he said. “It will still be great. I hope it will stand forever. … We have the opportunity to build a new building. A new home for our town government and for our police station.”

Kemp would tell Lowery that it’s going to cost $3.25 million to build a brand new municipal building.

“I went to Senator Britt, I said, ‘Senator, we’ve got to make this happen,’ ” Lowery said. “ ‘This is a lot of money. Three and a quarter million dollars – that’s a lot of money.’ I was honest with the mayor. I said if we can get half of it, that’s a start. We’ll come back.

“Well, with the help of Senator Britt,” Lowery said, “we were able to secure all $3.25 million for the town of Fairmont to build a brand new municipal building right here in town.”

Applause erupted from the town leaders and the few townspeople in attendance for the public meeting.

“The people in Fairmont deserve the best. The people in Fairmont deserve nice things,” said Lowery. “Senator Britt and I will continue to work hard every single session to do what we can for the people of Fairmont.”

With that, the state representative spoke highly of the town leaders: “You have good town leadership. Great town leadership. If it wasn’t for them, you wouldn’t be able to bring these resources home. The future is very, very bright. And I look forward to it. Five, 10 years from now, I believe Main Street here is going to be booming even more.”

Locklear then spoke briefly, saying, “Town Council, you’re to be commended for pressing the right buttons and making contact. … On behalf of Sen. Britt and also Rep. Lowery, we appreciate your support and the both will continue to do what they need to do for their constituents throughout this county or in their district.”

What you have done, Kemp said to his high-ranking guests, is present us with money to replace a little over a 90-year-old building that when in extremely bad weather, will rain on the northern side of the building. That does a job on the interior. The north side is the problem.

“It has served our community well,” he said. “One time it was the hotel. … On Sundays, it was the place to go for a meal after church. For me and others, it was the place to go for entertainment.”

“But it’s served its purpose,” Kemp concluded. “It’s seen better days.”

Members of the Fairmont Board of Commissioners were nearly gushing with praise for the state funding during. Chestnut described the funding as being representative of something larger – a partnership.

“It’s all a part of the future of Fairmont,” he surmised.

“We’re excited about the money you gave us,” Commissioner Melvin Ellison said. “I’m excited about Fairmont. We’re back. Fairmont’s back. We’re alive and well.”

The mayor, who has consistently complimented Chestnut for his work on behalf of the town, once again had high praise for the town manager.

“While the public at large may not be as aware as our town board members and staff are of the great work that our town manager has (accomplished) since he arrived 14 months ago, allow me to enlighten … the larger community outside these walls,” Kemp said. “Mr. Chestnut has dedicated himself to improving Fairmont in many areas. And has been extremely successful as he writes and earns grants and lobbies legislators for much-needed funds.

“In short,” Kemp added, “he is a whirlwind of concentration with Fairmont’s betterment in his eye.”

