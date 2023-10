LUMBERTON – The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance with locating a missing 33-year-old Rowland woman.

Khelia Raynea Blue is described as 5-foot-3 and weighing 180 pounds. Authorities say Blue has brown hair and eyes. She was last seen wearing black shorts and a white longsleeve fleece shirt.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Blue is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170.