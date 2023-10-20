Town bills it as ‘A great day to be in Fairmont’

FAIRMONT – In homage of its long and extensive ties to agriculture – and, especially, to the once prevalent golden leaf of tobacco – the town of Fairmont is holding its annual Farmers Day Festival on Saturday.

Initially known as Fairmont Farmers Day when the town’s Civitan community service club established it in the 1950s to honor the farmers in the area, the event is now known as the Fairmont Farmers Day Festival or just simply, the Fairmont Farmers Festival.

“It’s all the same thing,” Mayor Charles Kemp said Thursday.

Early on, the festival was held in April.

By tradition, the Fairmont Farmers Day Festival is now staged on the third Saturday in October. So once again come Saturday, Main Street should be jumping like the days of old all afternoon with locals, visitors, music, arts and crafts, games, a motorcycle and car show, farm equipment displays and plenty of food among the festival attractions.

Admission is free.

Chanda Hughes, the chairwoman of the Farmers Festival Committee, could not be reached for comment on Thursday afternoon.

Over the years, the festival has been held intermittently because of several interruptions, including two years of cancellation due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Fairmont Civitans ran it for a decade before it waned. After starting back again for a couple of years in the middle 1970s, the street fair died out again. Then in 1986, as part of the town’s agreement to do something in conjunction with the Robeson County Bicentennial, Kemp said, “We started the festival back on our part.”

“Fairmont would not be what it is today or has been without the hard toil and perseverance of the farmers in our region and in our area,” Kemp said Thursday. “The Civitans started it in the ‘50s as a day to honor farmers who made tobacco and other products that were important.

“Fairmont became known as ‘the biggest little tobacco market in the world.’ Charlie Stafford came here and promoted tobacco in 1937, and it was a giant success. He gave 40 to 50 years of tobacco service in town. Nobody in the history of this town has had the impact on any service or product in Fairmont like Charlie Stafford. He’s a legend.”

According to the most recent census, the population of Fairmont was 2,162 as of April 1, 2020.

This year’s grand marshal is Bill Prevatte, a local welder known for his artistic metal creations.

The farmers festival officially kicks off on Friday from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., with music provided by DJ Skratx in the downtown district.

In fact, Main Street will be home to most of the festival-related events.

On Saturday, the Farmers Festival Parade is set to get underway at 10 a.m.

Before that, at 9 a.m., Taylor Loyd of Statesville — the reigning Miss North Carolina — is expected to visit the town’s Borderbelt Museum where she’ll be taking pictures with the Farmers Festival queens.

Loyd will serve as a special guest, joining Mayor Kemp for the opening ceremony at 9:45 a.m.

From noon to 4 p.m., a Farmers Day party with food and dancing is planned for The Picnic restaurant.

Fairmont First Baptist, in coordination with Donnie Rabon Promotions, is sponsoring a Farmers Festival Gospel Sing at the Fairmont Park Pavillion. Scheduled groups include the McNeill’s, the United Worship Band, and Benny and the Gospel Angels.

Hours for the gospel sing are noon to 4 p.m., with Rabon serving as the onstage emcee.

The town is billing this year’s Fairmont Farmers Day Festival as “A great day to be in Fairmont.”