Students take part in Robeson County Agriculture Awareness Days

Third-graders from Robeson County schools take part in hands-on learning at the Southeastern NC Agricultural Events Center.

Saalima Hanes was one of many third-graders from Robeson County schools to take part in hands-on learning at the Southeastern NC Agricultural Events Center.

LUMBERTON — Learning came to life for third-graders from local schools as they learned about livestock and crops and then participated in hands-on learning activities during the Robeson County Agriculture Awareness Days at the Southeastern NC Agricultural Events Center.

The three-day event designed to educate students and give them an “appreciation for the hard work that goes into agriculture” and the impact that agriculture has on the economy and “of course our dinner plate,” said Michelle Shooter, manager of the center.

“To be able to make a tangible connection for the students to agriculture and the tremendous impact it makes has been the goal of the Robeson County Agriculture Awareness Days from the beginning,” said Taylor Chavis, a Livestock Agent with the NC Cooperative Extension – Robeson County Center. “To see students excited to learn where their food comes from and experience new things, like petting a pig or milking a cow are highlights from the event that make you feel grateful to be a part of it.”

More than 1,000 third graders in the Public Schools of Robeson County attended the Robeson County Agriculture Awareness Days. The Agriculture Awareness Days were held on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

During the event, students rotated through educational booths where they learned about soybeans, cotton, and livestock and even had an opportunity to participate in a cow milking simulation of a model cow.

Multiple students said they learned various lessons at the event.

“I learned that soda’s not too good for you,” one student said.

Another student said she learned “how bees make honey.”

“It’s exciting to get kids involved in agriculture,” said Aaron Blackmon, a Livestock Agent with NC Cooperative Extension in Columbus County.

Blackmon could be seen at a booth speaking to students about raising pigs. He even brought a piglet for students to pet.

Blackmon asked students what the piglet’s hair felt like as he explained its coarse texture.

“It feels like feathers,” one student said.

“I think it’s important that we provide these opportunities for kids because this is something they’ll never forget,” Blackmon said.

Blackmon also said the event could get students excited about possible career opportunities in agriculture.

According to information from the United States Department of Agriculture, the average age for farmers is 57.5.

“We’ve got to have people doing these jobs,” he said.

Students smiled as they participated in activities like grinding flour and as they marveled at baby chicks at another educational booth.

“A textbook can show you pictures, and you can talk about it all you want, but at the end of the day, you have a different method when you have hands-on learning opportunities,” said Anthony Growe, a Livestock and Crop Agent with the NC Cooperative Extension in Richmond County.

“When they get to hear from experts in the field, they’re getting firsthand information,” Growe said of students.

The event was made possible through the collaborative efforts of volunteers across several agencies, according to Shooter.

Sponsors included Mountaire, DD Cox Agency, Hope Alive, AgCarolina Farm Credit, and Farm Bureau of Robeson. Volunteers also took part in educating students at various booths including Master Gardeners, Robeson County Area Beekeepers and more. Students in the Future Farmers of America chapters at Lumberton, Red Springs and Purnell Swett high schools also volunteered at booths.

“It’s just amazing. The partnership between the different community groups and the volunteers has gone really well,” Shooter said. “The kids are excited and the teachers are excited.”

“We are grateful for the opportunity for our third graders to learn more about agriculture and participate in fun, hands-on learning experiences during the Robeson County Agriculture Awareness Days,” said PSRC Superintendent Dr. Freddie Williamson.

Jessica Sealey is the chief communications officer with the Public Schools of Robeson County. Reach her by email at [email protected].