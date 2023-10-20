Bell Ranger OH-58 Helicopter to provide air support to county and surrounding region

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office helicopter will provide another tool for local law enforcement in the region.

LUMBERTON – The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office has added a helicopter to its fleet.

The aircraft made its debut Thursday morning at the Lumberton Municipal Airport.

Initially, the helicopter was assigned to the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office. But following an agreement between Columbus County Sheriff Bill Rogers and Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins, the helicopter was acquired through the N.C. Law Enforcement Support Office has been reassigned by the state to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

“Receiving a helicopter from the state Department of Public Safety LESO Program (Law Enforcement Support Office) is something I have worked towards since taking office in 2018,” Wilkins says in a news release. “As the state’s largest landmass county, this addition will be beneficial in assisting with surveillance and search operations, searches for wanted, missing and endangered persons, and other airborne operations to assist our first responders.”

The helicopter and mandated maintenance come at no cost to the county, states the Sheriff’s Office, which added that it also is receiving a fueling truck from the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office at no cost.

“Since becoming sheriff,” Wilkins said in the release, “we have called for the use of a helicopter from the Highway Patrol, Bladen County Sheriff’s Office and Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office over 30 times. Missing persons, a murder suspect and stolen property have been tracked in our county utilizing such aircraft.”

Now, Robeson County has its own ride.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Aviation Division will use this Bell Ranger OH-58 Helicopter and two drones to provide air support to the county and surrounding counties upon request. The Sheriff’s Office also received another non-flyable helicopter for parts, valued in excess of over $100,000. “That helicopter has since been cannibalized for parts, and the remaining fuselage will be returned to the state,” the Sheriff’s Office said..

Currently, the Aviation Division consists of an RCSO-licensed pilot, a licensed aircraft mechanic and a forward observer with decades of experience between the three. The forward observer is responsible for many valuable functions in the sky, such as backup navigation, field observation, communications and camera operations, the news release says.

Authorities say the Aviation Division’s multifaceted mission includes surveillance flights, active searches for criminal suspects, searching for lost or endangered individuals, search and rescue missions, and disaster assessments. It will provide airborne support to Robeson County’s Emergency Services and Fire Departments.

In addition to its many law enforcement applications, the helicopter may be required to assist other agencies in diversified missions. The Aviation Division also plays an active and critical role in activities relating to public relations and can offer an enjoyable engagement with kids.

Training personnel will continue with an emphasis on safety, search and rescue efforts. The Aviation Division seeks to add Forward Looking InfraRed and floodlight capabilities to the helicopter soon.