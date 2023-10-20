LUMBERTON — The Mt. Elim RC Club has planned its Annual Fall Family Fun Fly-In and Swap Meet for Nov. 11 at 13851 NC Highway 72 E. in Lumberton.

The event will take place 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and is free for spectators to enjoy the day along with people who love airplanes, helicopters and drones.

A hot lunch will be available at noon for $10. It is recommended that you bring your own chairs.

A pilots meeting will take place at 9 a.m. There will be a $20 fee and an active (AMA) Academy of Model Aeronautics membership to fly. Fly what you bring.

Raffle tickets available for $1 each for prizes and 50/50.

Sponsors are RTL Fasteners, Flying Tiger RC, Sandra Valentine Wreaths and Hayes Hobby House, for more information, contact Don Valentine at 910-887-5056. Find more at https://www.facebook.com/MtElimRC/ .