LUMBERTON — Railroad repair crews will close a section of road east of Lumberton this week forcing drivers to take alternate routes.

Old Allentown Road between Derwood Road and East 5th Street east of Lumberton will close at 6 p.m. on Wednesday and won’t reopen until 5 p.m. Thursday.

A media statement from Southern Commercial Development LLC, which is doing the work for CSX Transportation, stated traffic will be rerouted through the use of signage marking detour routes. While the closure is expected to last only for 24 hours, changes in the schedule are highly likely in this field of work, according to the statement released on Friday.

According to the statement from Southern Commercial Development, a “rail defect has been identified in the crossing…. This will require a total closure of the roadway.”