ROBESON COUNTY – The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office has arrested two suspects following two separate Thursday shootings in Lumberton and Fairmont.

Deputies responded to the area of McKinnon Rollin Road and N.C. 211 East in Lumberton around 1:04 p.m. in reference to an individual being shot, authorities said.

The victim, transported to an undisclosed medical center for treatment, is expected to survive, the Sheriff’s Office said.

In reference to the suspect refusing to exit the residence, the Sheriff’s Office said, the Robeson County Sheriff’s Criminal Investigation, SWAT and Aviation Divisions responded to the 30 block of McKinnon Rollin Road.

The suspect was taken into custody following a three-hour standoff, deputies said.

Suspect Brock Chavis, 36, of Lumberton, has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, two counts of discharging a weapon into an occupied vehicle and possession of a stolen vehicle.

Chavis is being held without bond at the Robeson County Detention Center.

Later on Thursday, deputies were summoned to the 700 block of Baltimore Church Road in Fairmont at about 3:30 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office said.

Upon arrival, deputies found a victim suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to an undisclosed medical center for treatment and is expected to survive.

Authorities arrested Cedric Campbell, 22, of Fairmont, who was charged with attempted first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, and nine counts of discharging a weapon into an occupied property.

Campbell was placed in the custody of the Robeson County Detention Center without a bond.

The Criminal Investigation Division of the Sheriff’s Office has investigated both shootings.

Anyone with information about the cases is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3100.