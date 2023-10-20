ROWLAND – An array of services and resources – such as health screenings, housing assistance, veteran benefits assistance and employee assistance – will be available to military veterans during the Robeson County Stand Down coming up on October 28 in downtown Rowland.

On that last Saturday in October, Rowland’s train depot, at 102 S. Railroad Ave., will be the site for veterans — including those who are homeless and destitute — to have access to shelter, food, clothing and other needs.

In a new email update from organizer and host Monica Alvarez, she wrote that she had lined up bus transportation with Sharon Robertson, director of S.E.A.T.S., to provide rides throughout Robeson County to the town of Rowland on that day.

S.E.A.T.S is an acronym for the Transportation South East Area Transit System (Seats, South, East)..

According to Alvarez, Robertson said she would schedule the busing, but that veterans would need to first call her office at 910-618-5679 and schedule a ride to Rowland just as they would when they call to schedule an appointment to see the doctor.

Hours for the event will be “noon to whenever.” said Alvarez, the founder and executive director of Alvarez House0600. “I plan on being there until everyone has what they need or until we run out of supplies.”

A non-profit 501c3, Alvarez House0600 was established in April 2021 to provide housing for North Carolina’s homeless veteran population. Alvarez’s vision is to build a tiny home village for the homeless veteran community with a church and Veterans Memorial Park in the Rowland area.

She has called Stand Down “a day for veterans to feel loved and remembered.”