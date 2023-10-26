Jawayne Williams, of Rowland, came to get haircut during Thursday’s Fall Festival in Pembroke.

Ambria Hunt, of Rowland, sold her handmade Little Engraved Thing crafts Thursday to folks who attended the Fall Festival in Pembroke.

Marie Amsdill, of Long Branch, sells her Seven Stars Farm wares during COMtech RCC campus Fall Festival on Thursday in Pembroke. Much of what she offers is grown on her farm. She also has eight bee colonies.

PEMBROKE – Back in January, Roger Robinson started taking a barbering class at the COMtech Business Park campus of Robeson Community College.

Once he finishes the course in December, he plans to work as an apprentice for a professional barber for a year before going out on his own and establishing is own business.

“It’ll probably be in Lumberton,” he said Thursday as he cut, shaped and colored 45-year-old Chadwick Lowery’s hair from a barber’s chair.

Robinson, 35, and from Chadbourn, was among the student barbers on site giving free haircuts during the inaugural Robeson Community College Fall Festival.

“I’m just taking this one class,” he said from a classroom inside the community college building at the Carolina Commerce and Technology Center off N.C. 711 on the outskirts of Pembroke.

He falls among 15 students enrolled in the barbering program.

“For the money you spend,” fellow student William Bigford quipped, “you get your money’s worth with laughs.”

After Robinson finished up the mullet-style haircut – which pleased Lowery – the student said, “First time I had that.”

The Fall Festival, he said, was meant to “promote the classes we have out here and for the barber classes, getting more haircuts for students to learn.”

The event was billed as showing support for continuing education and Robeson Community College students.

Besides the free haircuts, those who attended the four-hour Fall Festival were able to receive chair massages, blood pressure checks, facials and back facials, and COVID-19 and flu shots, all for free.

All of these services were given by students in the process of learning their trade, and all meant to promote the community college’s continuing education classes. The exception were the injections, which were provided by Walmart.

Tycita Livingston made the drive to Pembroke from Hallsboro that morning.

“I want to learn how to make wreaths and bows,” said the 46-year-old former nursing assistant. “I’m a caregiver for my mom. She’s 84. I just moved back from Virginia to take care of her. I just sit home. I want to pick up some extra little crafts.

“This is my first time coming to an event like this,” Livingston added. “I saw it on Facebook and decided to come out here and see what it’s all about.”

Terry Jackson, the 64-year-old director of the COMtech campus Continuing Education Department, said the Fall Festival was intended to bring exposure to the nine programs offered on the satellite Robeson Community College campus.

The COMtech RCC campus offers high school, high school equivalency and adult disability classes, according to Jackson.

“It’s about getting in the building and seeing what we do. Seeing the services provided,” Jackson said of the event from his office.

During the festival, students with two Public Schools of Robeson County came through – Deep Branch and Pembroke elementary schools. The children, Jackson explained, were of the age where they might start thinking of future careers.

“A lot of times, people didn’t know about their opportunities,” he said. “They didn’t know you could take classes here. We started new programs this year – nail tech and natural hair.”

Jackson said his goal is to hold similar events to Thursday’s festival at least once a year.

Chastity Jacobs, 30, of Lumberton, could be found inside a darkened classroom where massage therapy was being offered to the public. Just before noon, she was giving a massage to Clementine Evans.

“I want to eventually start my own business. Offer services nobody else offers in the county,” Jacobs said as she massaged the hands and neck of her festival client.

Outside, among the various mobile food trucks and vendors, Marie Amsdill greeted festival-goers from her Seven Stars Farm booth.

She and her husband, Timothy Amsdill, own a small farm in Long Branch, and for the first time she was working an event other than the downtown Lumberton Robeson County Farmers Market.

Besides her involvement as a back-to-the-roots entrepreneur, Amsdill is taking a continuing education course on Intro to QuickBooks and has scheduled a notary public class, too. Her husband is enrolled in a culinary program at the Lumberton campus of Robeson Community College.

For her business, Amsdill tries to incorporate items into her array of goods that either she has grown or that grows countywide.

Her booth on this bright, sunny day included hand-crafted candles, honey, unique crafts made with wax and canned goods.

With a sun-splashed smile, she said, “I try to use local as much as I can.”