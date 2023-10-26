LUMBERTON – An 18-year-old Lumberton resident was taken into custody Wednesday and charged with first-degree murder as part of the ongoing investigation into the death of Ebony Spruill and the shooting of another victim on Oct. 15.

Tyler Amir Young was taken into custody by the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, Pembroke Police Department and agents with the U.S. Marshals, authorities said.

Besides first-degree murder, Young has been charged with one count each of attempted first-degree murder, discharge weapon into occupied property, discharge weapon into occupied vehicle, possession of stolen motor vehicle, injury to real property and discharge firearm in city limits.

Young is being held in the Robeson County Detention Center without bond.

One person injured in gthe shooting, who was treated for gunshot wounds at local hospital, has since been released and is said to be recovering.

Earlier, on Oct. 20, Lumberton Police said, a 17-year-old juvenile male was arrested and charged with one count each of first-degree murder and attempted murder in the same case.

At the time, the teen was being held in a juvenile detention facility.

Spruill, 23, of Lumberton, died Oct. 16 from the injuries she sustained as a result of a drive-by shooting that took place the day before at the ATEX Convenience Store on South Martin Luther King Drive, according to police.

Investigators had been working to identify the occupants of a white four-door sedan, who police have said are responsible for the shooting incident.

Additional arrests and charges are anticipated.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Lumberton Police Department Det. Yvette Pitts or David Bullock at 910-671-3845.

The latest statement released by police stated the department would like to thank the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, Pembroke Police Department and the U.S. Marshals for their assistance.

Reach Michael Futch by email at [email protected].