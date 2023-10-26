PEMBROKE – Six decades later, so many questions remain unanswered.

So many books have been written, so many conspiracy theories abound – from the seemingly possible to the head-scratching far-fetched.

Will we ever really know the real truth behind the assassination of our 35th president of the United States?

On Tuesday, the University of North Carolina at Pembroke hosted a panel discussion on “The Assassination of John F. Kennedy, 60 Years Later.”

Roughly 20 people attended the 80-minute program that was held on campus in the main reading room of the Livermore Library.

UNC-Pembroke faculty members Ryan Anderson and Misti Harper delved into the life and legacy of our first Irish-Catholic president, setting up a substantial discussion on the assassination and prolonged aftermath of Kennedy’s death with its steady stream of alternate theories, researched arguments, novels and films that was presented by Richard Vela, another instructor at the Robeson County college.

At the end of his presentation, Vela said he did not want to draw out any conclusions because as he put it, “It’s kind of hard to tell.”

“There’s so many truths out there in a way, to be honest,” he answered to a query posed during a Q&A portion of the panel discussion. “There’s supposedly some things still out there that have not been released yet. And part of what they say is that it would be harmful if we had everything out. For conspiracy theorists who think that the FBI and the CIA and all these other groups were part of it, that would be part of the reason not to let it out yet.

“But I don’t know any reason other than that that might be,” Vela said. “You know, it’s 60 years ago.”

Vela has a personal connection to what took place shortly after noon in downtown Dallas on Nov. 22, 1963, as Kennedy rode in a motorcade through Dealey Plaza.

The longtime professor in the university’s Department of English, Theatre and World Languages was a sophomore at the University of Dallas, and he had planned to see the president as he left the Trade Mart.

Earlier this month, Vela presented a paper on the JFK assassination at a conference in New Orleans.

The Warren Commission reached the conclusion that Lee Harvey Oswalk assassinated Kennedy and that he acted alone. Two days later, Oswald was shot and killed by Jack Ruby.

When asked by a student, in his estimation, how many conspiracy theories on the president’s murder exist “that get oxygen.?”

“Almost all do,” Vela replied. “… Like I said, you can say almost anything and get away with it. In terms of what actually happened and all that, if it were conspiracy theories there’s a lot of things we can talk about and all that. Cubans were upset with him for this reason, Oswald had connections with Cubans on both sides of it and that sort of thing. He had been to Russia back and forth. Some people said that Oswald was maybe connected with the CIA. … Something must have happened. So lots of crazies float. Lots of facts in there, too, to give substance to a lot of different theories.”

The JFK conspiracy hounds are legion.

One of them includes the idea that he faked his own death and ended up living on an island owned by Aristotle Onasis, who would later marry the former first lady Jacqueline Kennedy.

Just three years ago, musician Bob Dylan released the incredible, near 17-minute song, “Murder Most Foul,” regarding Kennedy’s assassination. The poet singer referred only obliquely where he stood on the lingering discussion, but his lyrics clearly describe an inside job. A coup, if you will.

Dylan’s lyrics included the following:

“Twas a dark day in Dallas, November ‘63

“A day that will live on in infamy

“President Kennedy was a-ridin’ high

“Good day to be livin’ and a good day to die

“Being led to the slaughter like a sacrificial lamb

“He said, ‘Wait a minute, boys, you know who I am?’

” ‘Of course we do. We know who you are’ “

“Then they blew off his head while he was still in the car”

Anderson, who first introduced the audience to this man who projected the aura of a mythical figure, serves as a professor in the UNC-Pembroke Department of History. “His scholarly and teaching endeavors focus on building a nuanced understanding of how regular people matter as historical actors,” according to publicity materials provided by the school.

“He had a meteoric rise to national power,” Anderson said, painting the future president “as a rising star in the Democratic party.”

As an advocate for civil rights, Kennedy wanted to make life fair for more people, he said.

However, it was his assassination, Anderson said, that moved social justice forward in this nation.

“He paved the way for reform to come later,” said Anderson.

Harper is an assistant professor of African-American history, whose scholarship and teaching center on the agency of Black Americans in their own economic, political and social liberation.

Her part in the program focused on Kennedy’s take on civil rights, which she said he regarded as “a moral issue.”

Harper called him “the first modern presidential candidate” who appealed to students and effectively used the media for his own benefit. And while Kennedy would stand up for civil rights on national television on June 11, 1963, she noted, “He did not move effectively on legislation.”

Five months later, the president would take his last ride in downtown Dallas.

Reach Michael Futch by email at mfutch@www.robesonian.com.