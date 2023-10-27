(Pembroke, N.C.) – Charly Lowry (Lumbee/Tuscarora), will take center stage at two prestigious venues: The Kennedy Center and the Library of Congress. Both performances are scheduled for Nov. 9, 2023, as part of the commemoration of Native American Heritage Month.

Charly Lowry, singer, storyteller and songwriter from Pembroke, North Carolina, is recognized for her powerful voice and dedication to raising awareness about the challenges faced by underdeveloped and underserved Native communities.

Lowry’s first performance is scheduled from 12 P.M. to 1 P.M. at the Thomas Jefferson Library of Congress Building in the Coolidge Auditorium. This is a free event open to the public.

Following the first performance, her second performance will commence at 6 P.M. on the Millennium Stage at The Kennedy Center. Attendees have the option to purchase tickets for either in-person or virtual attendance. Tickets sales begin on Oct. 25 at https://www.kennedy-center.org/whats-on/millennium-stage/all-upcoming-events/

“Native American Heritage Month presents another opportunity to uplift, highlight, and celebrate our thriving, diverse, and beautifully complex culture.

Unfortunately, and still to this day, the month also serves as a reminder of how systems of genocide and oppression have forced the People (Natives & non-Natives) into a state of deprivation and despair- as evidenced by the continuous rejection and somewhat comical

disregard of our multi-faceted, sovereign relationships (ie. land, water, kinship) pre-dating colonization.

My hope is that audiences will walk away with an understanding that Native American clans, tribes, nations, etc. are not monolithic; instead we are prolific, and our contributions to the American fabric (often hidden in plain sight), run deep and wide.” – Charly Lowry

Guided by her life experiences and with the sounds of her Native American hand drum, her work serves as a platform for advocacy, addressing issues that resonate with Indigenous experiences. Her unique genre, a fusion of World, Folk, and Native-Contemporary music, revitalizes and preserves her cultural heritage.

Her journey in the music industry includes a notable semi-finalist position on season 3 of American Idol. For over a decade, Charly was the frontwoman for the multi award-winning band, “Dark Water Rising”. She is currently writing and recording in preparation for her debut solo album.

###

About Charly Lowry

Ms. Lowry is a musical powerhouse from Pembroke, NC. Her Indigenous roots reach from the Lumbee/Tuscarora People. A compassionate Artivist, her work is a platform, raising awareness around issues that plague the native underdeveloped and underserved communities.

A professional entertainer (singer-songwriter, plays acoustic/electric guitar and Native American hand drum, storyteller) known for her strong, passionate voice and versatility, over the past 2 decades Ms. Lowry earned a Semi-Finalist (Top 32) spot on season 3 of American Idol, founded and serves as Executive Director of “Peace in the Park” non-profit, received 2 kidney transplants, has toured extensively and internationally (US, Europe, Canada) as a soloist and with her multi award-winning band, Dark Water Rising, and is part-owner of Credentials Social Club in Pembroke, NC.

Currently spearheading her most recent project, “CHARLY”, Ms. Lowry’s life experiences are guiding her in a music career that is focused on increasing Indigenous visibility on a global scale. She serves as a voice for her ancestors, as well as the youth of today, and remains committed to music that honors roots but lives vibrantly in the here and now by revitalizing and preserving her own culture while exploring her own genre of World/Folk/Native-Contemporary Fusion music.