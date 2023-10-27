Peterson Elementary teacher Rosalyn Smith stands Thursday with family members following a surprise presentation at the school in honor of Smith’s naming as one of FSIoffice’s Teacher All-Stars of the Month. Smith will advance in the competition for the FSIoffice Teacher All-Star of the Year, which will be announced in April 2024.

Peterson Elementary teacher Rosalyn Smith stands Thursday with students in her third grade class following a surprise presentation at the school in honor of Smith’s naming as one of FSIoffice’s Teacher All-Stars of the Month. Smith will advance in the competition for the FSIoffice Teacher All-Star of the Year, which will be announced in April 2024.

RED SPRINGS — The sound of applause and cheering erupted Thursday afternoon in the gym at Peterson Elementary School as Rosalyn Smith learned in a surprise presentation that she has been named an FSIoffice Teacher All-Star of the Month for October.

The third-grade teacher made her way to the stage as students cheered her on. As she arrived on stage, she was greeted by her family members, school staff and Johnny Locklear, Senior Account Manager at the Lumberton branch of FSIoffice.

“This is overwhelming,” Smith said as she dried her tears with a paper towel one of her students retrieved for her. “I can’t even describe the feeling. I feel the love that’s for sure.”

She said knowing that so many people voted for her to advance in the competition really made her feel special.

Smith beamed with joy as she posed for photos with her family members, school staff and students.

She will be advancing to the Teacher All-Star of the Year Competition where the grand prize is $5,000 and a classroom furniture makeover from the HON company.

“This is the first time I’ve had anyone come this far in the competition from Robeson County Schools,” Johnny Locklear said.

The goal of the competition is to spotlight educators and to show them appreciation for all they do, he said.

Locklear presented Smith with $500 worth of classroom supplies. She will also receive a piece of furniture from HON. The winner of the FSIoffice Teacher All-Star of the Year Competition will be announced during a Charlotte Knights game at Truist Field on April 20, 2024.

Smith’s family members shared words of excitement for the very deserving educator.

“Her work doesn’t end at the end of the school day,” said Janet Buie, who is Smith’s mother.

Buie said her daughter stays up late at night grading papers.

Smith’s son Steven could be seen holding a bouquet of flowers for his mom.

“She’s a really good mother,” he said.

Steven described her as a selfless person who is always willing to help others.

“I love her very much,” he said.

“I’m really proud of her. She’s a very special person and she loves children,” Smith’s father Henry Buie said.

Peterson Elementary School Principal Brian Freeman could be seen taking photos of the educator. The principal coordinated the surprise presentation, which follows the Oct. 11 surprise presentation when Smith learned she was among FSIoffice’s Top 10 Teacher All-Stars of the Month for October in Virginia, Georgia, and the Carolinas.

“I’m just so excited that she’s getting the recognition she deserves,” he said. “She makes such a big difference with her students and families. I thank FSI Office for giving her flowers while she can enjoy them and recognizing her in the classroom.”

“On behalf of the Public Schools of Robeson County, I would like to congratulate Mrs. Smith on her recognition and thank her for her decades of service to students in the classroom,” said PSRC Superintendent Dr. Freddie Williamson.

