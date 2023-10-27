FAIRMONT — MaryBelinda Horton can be seen mentoring teachers and providing support to enhance student learning at Fairmont Middle School each week.

Horton serves as an academic coach with the Public Schools of Robeson County who brings with her more than three decades of teaching experience from the classroom.

“I love collaborating with the teachers on ways to better reach and teach our students,” Horton said of her favorite part of the job.

Horton is in her third year in the role, but she is no stranger to the challenges and the rewards of working in education. Before her stint as an academic coach, she served as an English Language Arts educator at L. Gilbert Carroll Middle and South Robeson Intermediate schools, respectively. Horton retired from the Darlington County School District in South Carolina after serving more than 30 years as a classroom educator.

“The most important part of my job is supporting the hard-working, dedicated teachers so that they can in turn support our students,” Horton said.

Horton’s support includes more than instructional assistance. In fact, her caring spirit and positivity can be felt by students and staff members at the school throughout the day.

“She has a bright smile in the morning, a listening ear and motivational words during the school day, and a wisp of ‘have a great rest of the day’ in the afternoon,” said Michelle Bethea, an assistant principal at the school.

Horton also meets regularly with international teachers and works to support them as they settle in and become acclimated to their roles in a new country, said Shelly Morant, who serves as a secretary and bookkeeper at the school.

“She’s a team player,” Morant said of Horton.

“She is very knowledgeable and always willing to lend a helping hand,” Bethea said. “If she is having a bad day, you never know it but if you are having a bad day, she knows exactly what to say. She is a true example of the district’s motto ‘One Team, One Goal’ while growing greatness in leadership, teachers and students.”

The work can be challenging at times, Horton said.

But, Horton said the most challenging part of the job is “not having students of my own every day!”

During her time as an educator, Horton has delivered many lessons. Along the way, she too has learned a few of her own.

One of the biggest lessons learned for Horton is “progress over perfection,” she said.

“Change sometimes happens in baby steps and that’s OK. Strive to get a little better each day,” she added.

Each day, the educator is motivated to return to her work because of her “desire to make a difference in the world.”

Horton also shared a message for parents, guardians and families encouraging them to get involved in their students’ education.

“Education is a team effort – it takes a village,” she said.

“If we want the world to change, we have to be the change — all of us. We have to work together to prepare our young people for the fast-paced world of today; we have to instill in them character and values, problem-solving skills and critical thinking skills, self-confidence and empathy for others. We, the adults, have to present a united front doing what is best for our children in the long term … We have to encourage them, push them, cheer for them, correct them, protect them, prepare them, and most of all, love them … It takes a village!” she added.

When Horton is not working, she enjoys cooking, crafting and making memories with her 12 grandchildren.

Jessica Sealey PSRC is the chief communications officer for the Public Schools of Robeson County. Reach her by email at jessica.sealey@robeson.k12.nc.us.