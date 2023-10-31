Funding provided by N.C. Office of Recovery and Resiliency

RALEIGH — The Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina has been awarded $7.4 million for affordable housing as part of an overall $43.2 million allocation from the N.C. Office of Recovery and Resiliency.

Along with the Lumbee Tribe, four municipal governments also are receiving funding from the Affordable Housing Development Fund for community resilience, according to a news release.

This third round of funding from the Affordable Housing Development Fund prioritized government entities that had not yet received affordable housing funds from the Office of Recovery and Resiliency, including Bladen, Duplin, Jones, Pamlico, Pender and Scotland counties.

Local and tribal governments were encouraged to apply for financing for single-family homeownership development or multi-family housing rehabilitation or new construction outside of the 100-year floodplain.

According to a Lumbee Tribe news release, “The funds will be used to increase the availability of safe, affordable housing in areas of the state that experienced major damage from hurricanes Matthew and Florence.”

“This third round of affordable housing funding is particularly exciting because five local and tribal governments are first-time recipients of the long-term disaster recovery housing grant program,” said Michele Wiggins, the housing opportunities manager for the state Office of Recovery and Resiliency.

“The funds will play a critical role in replenishing single and multifamily units damaged and destroyed by past storms,” she said.

The Lumbee Tribe’s single-family homeownership development project was the first selected project, the release states.

That initiative looks to build 30 single-family homes while targeting individuals at 80% or below area median income. This project also has designated housing units for veterans and those with physical disabilities.

“I want to thank my team for securing this historic $7.4 million in funds from the N.C. Office of Recovery and Resiliency,” Lumbee Tribal Chairman John L. Lowery said in the news release. “We look forward to building 30 single-family homes and securing a brighter future through homeownership for these Lumbee families.”

The N.C. Office of Recovery and Resiliency awarded the Lumbee Indian project $7,425,000 to complete the total cost of $11,016,500.

The release said the project “will leverage other funding sources from the Native American Housing Assistance and Self Determination Act and local HUD Community Development Block Grant funds.”