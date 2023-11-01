Leland Fuller also charged with reckless operation of vehicle

MORGAN CITY, La. – Lumberton businessman Leland Fuller, one of three candidates running for mayor of the city, was arrested Saturday in Morgan City, Louisiana, on charges of driving while intoxicated, according to the municipality’s police department.

Besides being charged with a DWI offense, Fuller was charged with reckless operation of a motor vehicle, said Capt. John Schaff, public information officer for the Morgan City Police Department.

Fuller, who is 51, gave his address as Fayetteville, the police report states.

He serves as the general manager at Nissan of Lumberton.

Fuller could not be reached immediately on Wednesday afternoon. A message seeking comment was left on his cellphone.

Fuller was arrested at 3:30 a.m. on 2nd Street in Morgan City, according to the police report.

He was initially stopped for a traffic violation, Schaff said while reading from the police report. Fuller allegedly ran a stop sign and allegedly was swerving in the road, the report states.

Online, Morgan City is described as a small city in St. Mary Parish, Louisiana.

Reading from the police report, Schaff stated Fuller “was pulled over and the officer found him to be in an intoxicated state. He did poorly on the standardized field sobriety test. He was arrested and transported to the police department in Morgan City for chemical testing.”

There, Fuller blew a 0.147 grams percent blood alcohol level.

Schaff said a .08 grams blood alcohol content is the legal limit in Louisiana.

“He has bonded out,” Schaff said of Fuller, who posted his $5,000 bond on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, the Robesonian had tried to reach Fuller at the car dealership for an election story. At the time, he was said to be in Louisiana on business at another car dealership.

In the Nov. 7 General Election, Fuller is running for mayor of Lumberton against incumbent Bruce Davis and fellow challenger John Cantey.

The Robeson County Board of Elections has cited Fuller and Cantey as failing to turn in their fund-raising reports by the Oct. 17 deadline.

As of 2:40 p.m. Wednesday, Fuller still had not turned in the proper paperwork saying he’s not going to exceed the threshold of $3,000, said Jerri Patterson, campaign finance specialist with the Board of Elections.

