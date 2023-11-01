LUMBERTON — Deputies with the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office have arrested and charged a 20-year-old Lumberton man in connection with a robbery and break-in in the Lumberton area.

Cameron Dial faces several charges, including robbery with a dangerous weapon and entering into a motor vehicle, the Sheriff’s Office says.

Sheriff’s deputies were investigating the robbery of a pizza delivery driver and recent break-ins in the Clyborn Pines community when an investigator approached three males at Perritt’s Convenience Mart on Pinelog Road, according to authorities.

The Sheriff’s Office said the three matched the description of the suspects seen on video surveillance.

As the investigator got closer to the three suspects, the Sheriff’s Office said, they began to run away. Dial was taken into custody.

Dial is being held at the Robeson County Detention Center without bond.

The investigation continues with more arrests expected.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170.