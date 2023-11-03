Pembroke school has been awarded three EV buses through EPA grant

PEMBROKE – Old Main STREAM Academy has acquired what looks to be the first electric school bus in Robeson County.

Delivery was on Thursday.

The Pembroke-based charter school, at 200 N. Odum St., is housed on the Baptist Children’s Home properties.

The roughly $380,000 bus – which seats about 65 students – is largely funded through an Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) grant that came about through a German automaker Volkswagen settlement grant that followed on the heels of a major lawsuit, said Christopher Clark, the dean of the academy.

The bus can reach about 100 miles on a charge, he noted, adding that the electric vehicle bus can be charged with either a Level 2 or Level 3 charger.

Level 2 uses 240 volts and recharges an EV in a couple of hours; Level 3 gets the job done in under an hour at charging stations, states the online chargepoint website.

“We are so excited about this and wanted to share this news with the greater Robeson community,” Clark said in a news release.

Currently, Old Main STREAM Academy is a kindergarten through sixth grade school. It has been approved to add another grade each year until the academy reaches the eighth grade.

The Macon, Georgia-based Blue Bird Corporation manufactured the electric, low-emission school bus. Unlike a regular public school bus that can seat three students per seat, the electric bus accommodates two per seat.

In a separate interview, Clark attributed Brenda Dial Deese – a member of the academy board – as helping secure the EPA grant funding. Likewise, he said, the University of North Carolina at Pembroke and members of the Robeson County Board of Commissioners played roles in helping to secure the money.

David Thompson of Pine Shore Energy in Winston-Salem has a contract with the state regarding charging stations, Clark said. Because of that, the school’s charging station will be installed at cost,.

“We applied for the grant and were awarded three buses,” Clark said.

Volkswagen, he said, pays for 85% of each of the three electric buses. The remainder will come from donors and community organizations.

For every electric bus the academy obtains, he said, the school must discard one of its existing three older, diesel surplus buses. Once the academy sends proof that one of them is destroyed, said Clark, Old Main STREAM Academy is sent the 85% funding to mostly cover one of the electric buses.

“They’re really, really old,” Clark said of the academy’s current group of diesel buses: “Sometime before Christmas we’ll destroy one of those buses.”

The federal government and Volkswagen resolved allegations that VW violated the Clean Air Act by selling approximately 590,000 vehicles equipped with defeat devices. As part of the settlement, Volkswagen must provide $2.7 billion for the 2.0 liter violating vehicles and $225 million for the 3.0 liter violating vehicles to an Environmental Mitigation Trust, online accounts state

Funds from the trust will be used to settle violations of the federal Clean Air Acts. According to online accounts, those funds are the result of a $112.7 million federal settlement negotiated by the Environmental Protection Agency and $28.4 million from a separate state settlement.

The goal for investing the funds is to maximize air pollution reductions in communities affected by harmful diesel exhaust.

“It was open to any school system,” Clark said of the grant application process. “North Carolina was given so much to award to their school districts. We saw it was out there. Another district in the state got one of those electric buses, too. We’re the only one I know locally within the next three or four counties.

“I think we were the largest recipient,” Clark continued. “I think it’s all based on need. We’re a start-up charter school in its third year. It worked for us because we don’t travel around to homes to pick up students.”

Instead, Old Main STREAM Academy makes three bus stops to pick up the children: the former Cancer Center in Lumberton, Harper’s Ferry Baptist Church outside of Pembroke and Island Grove in the Prospect area.

The largest load of students riding a bus come from the former cancer center where the new Department of Social Services is located. As a result, Clark said the academy’s first electric bus will probably be used for that pickup. But he added that the school may allow all the student body to get a chance to ride the EV bus on each of the three routes.

Clark said the electric bus serves as a learning tool for the academy’s place-spaced education. Students are taught about such things as the environment, farming and being aware of our rivers and how important they are in people’s lives. And how imperative it is to protect those kinds of resources.

“We’re just excited,” the dean of the academy said. “It sort of fits us. We’re unique. We teach kids about their home, the natural environment. We’re trying to make education, not outside them, but part of their daily experience. It’s a whole instructional process.”