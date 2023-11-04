ST. PAULS – The St. Pauls Lions Foundation, the non-profit arm of the town’s Lions club, is launching its 38th annual Loflin-Walker Christmas Fund drive to help disadvantaged individuals and families in the community, club President Jeff Walters has announced.

The foundation raises more than $25,000 annually from donations and grants to provide food, toys, clothing, home fuel supplies and medical supplies to more than 200 individuals and families who live in the St. Pauls school district.

Club chairman Durham White Jr. said applications are being distributed to the town’s three schools, apartment complexes, Town Hall, the First Bank branch, and the Lumbee Bank branch for people to fill out. The deadline to return completed applications to those locations is November 17.

Checks should be made out to the St. Pauls Lions Foundation. Tax-deductible donations may be dropped off at the three schools or the apartment complexes or mailed to P.O. Box 653, St. Pauls, NC 28384. Applications will no longer be available online.

The fund committee, made up of club members and volunteers, will meet in late November to assess the applications and allocate the resources. Vouchers to purchase items from town businesses will be distributed at the three schools on December 15 and to other applicants on December 16 at the Scout Hut.

The club uses the money after Christmas to provide eye exams and glasses from Dr. Nathan Lieberman, a club member, or his wife, Dr. Ann. The club also assists those who have suffered major fire damage or other needs as they arise, White said.

The fund drive was named in honor of two late former club members, Joe Loflin, the longtime town administrator, and Johnny Walker, the club’s secretary for many years.

Loflin started the fund when he noticed that town residents were donating to a similar project in Fayetteville and decided his hometown could do the same thing. The first campaign raised $4,000 and helped about 40 people. It has grown ever since.

More information is available from White at 910-624-1664 or club secretary Jack Stephens at 910-717-9355.