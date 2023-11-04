PEMBROKEn – The Mary Livermore Library at UNC Pembroke will present its newest collection, “Robeson County and the Second World War,” on Nov. 8.

The event will begin at 3 p.m. in the Livermore Library Reading Room. It is open to the public.

The ‘Robeson County and the Second World War’ was recently digitalized and features photographs, stories, newspaper clippings and other materials that reflect the contributions that servicemen from Robeson County communities made during World War II.

The collection also includes a documentary that follows the stories of local Lumbee community members as they discuss their service during the war, life after they returned home and their Indian identity.

Jennifer Randall, UNCP’s Special Collections and Archives librarian, will lead the discussion, offer a slideshow and demonstrate how to access the collection.