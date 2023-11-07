St. Pauls — On Sunday, October 29, 2023, at approximately 2:13 p.m., Robeson County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to area of Hwy 20 E. and Barker Ten Mile Rd., St. Pauls in reference to two individuals shot.

Lakota Contreras, 23, of St. Pauls was found suffering from a gunshot wound upon the arrival of the deputies.

Contreras was transported to an nearby medical center for treatment and is listed in critical condition.

Jasper Currie-Hurst, 24, of St. Pauls left the scene prior to the arrival of the deputies and was transported to an undisclosed medical center for treatment.

Currie-Hurst injuries were non-life-threatening.

Investigators are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a silver Jeep Grand Cherokee that was involved in the shooting.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations and Homicide Divisions are investigating the case.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3100.

Source: Robeson County Sheriff’s Office