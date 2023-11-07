PEMBROKE – Sandy Jacobs, director of Community and Civic Engagement at UNC Pembroke, has been honored with the Governor’s Award for Excellence––the highest honor bestowed upon a state employee.

Jacobs was presented the award for public service on Tuesday during a ceremony at the North Carolina Museum of History. The award acknowledges employees for their accomplishments beyond their regular duties. A video highlighting Jacobs’ impact on the university and the community was shown during the ceremony.

Since joining UNCP in 2015, Jacobs has expanded service-learning opportunities and strengthened community partnerships to help support academic engagement. In the community, he is a staunch advocate for foster care and has impacted the lives of countless youth as a longtime baseball coach.

“In his role at UNCP, in the community, and as a person, Sandy is an advocate for people,” said Dr. Christie Poteet, assistant vice chancellor for Student Affairs. “I cannot think of anyone more deserving of this recognition and celebration. Sandy embodies what it means to be a servant leader and demonstrates this in his work on our campus and throughout our community.”

Jacobs was joined at the ceremony by a large contingent of family, colleagues and members of senior leadership, including Chancellor Robin Gary Cummings.

“Sandy embodies the true meaning of servant leadership––one of the core values our institution was founded on,” Cummings said. “Sandy has a genuine desire to improve the lives of others in his community, especially children. Through his tireless efforts of advocating for others, he serves as a role model for our students, the community and citizens across the state.”

Jacobs’ ties with UNCP began in 2001 during his days as a student-athlete and later assistant baseball coach. He helped facilitate experiential learning opportunities with college students in his former role with Pembroke Housing Authority. At UNCP, he has been an avid supporter of Special Olympics and helped establish a sports empowerment program for youth with special needs.

Off campus, Jacobs and his wife, Jordan, are equally passionate about the most vulnerable population––children, especially those without stable homes. They have fostered several children––three of whom they adopted.

“We both love kids and have servant hearts,” Jacobs said. “Both our parents fostered children, so it came as a natural, organic way for me and my wife and me to be involved in the community as advocates.”

The Jacobses hosts interest meetings to educate others interested in becoming foster parents. Sandy shares his expertise through foster care committees with the Department of Social Services and the Lumbee Tribe.

Additionally, Jacobs gives back to area youth through his service on an advisory committee for the recently established Old Main Stream Academy charter school.

“Both on campus and in the community, Sandy demonstrates what it means to be an active and engaged part of our community and serves as a wonderful role model for others in this way,” Poteet added.

Jacobs, recognized last summer with a national democracy award, shuns the limelight. He emphasizes that this recent award reflects a team effort of his family, co-workers and mentors, like Poteet.

“I couldn’t have done this alone,” he said. “It takes others supporting me. This recognition is for everyone who has supported me––the time, love and care they instilled in me and what they’ve helped mold and develop. It’s a celebration of us all.”

