MAXTON — Southeastern Community Action Partnership (SCAP) is thrilled to announce a significant milestone in our mission to uplift and empower our community: the opening of our brand-new Head Start Center in Maxton, NC!

Our mission is to enhance the lives of the people we serve, and this new addition represents continued progress in achieving our goals. Below are some exciting details about our Head Start Center and how it will benefit the children and families in our community.

What is Head Start?

Head Start is a nationally recognized early childhood education program that provides comprehensive services to low-income children and their families. The program’s primary goal is to prepare young children for school by enhancing their cognitive, social, and emotional development. It also offers support to parents and caregivers to help them become engaged in their child’s learning and development.

Why a Head Start Center?

“At Southeastern, we believe that every child deserves a strong foundation for a successful future, regardless of their socio-economic background. The Head Start program aligns perfectly with our values, as it seeks to eliminate the educational disparities often faced by children from low-income families,” said Dr. Ericka Jones Whitaker, CEO of SCAP.

Key Features of Our Head Start Center

Our Head Start Center will be a safe, nurturing place for children ages three to five. We pride ourselves on quality educators, a 4- or 5-star rating, enhanced services, family engagement, and more.

Children attending our Maxton Head Start Center will have access to a quality education, health screenings, nutritious meals, and support services for their families. We look forward to partnering with our parents to create a dedicated learning environment that emphasizes parents as the child’s first teacher.

To learn more about the new Head Start Center, visit 613 E. Rockingham Road, Maxton.