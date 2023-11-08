All Precincts Reporting

LUMBERTON — It took about five hours for all ballots to be counted after the polls closed at 7 p.m. Tuesday night in the 2023 Municipal Election. The results below are unofficial until they are certified — barring any recount or challenge.

FINAL RESULTS

Here are the latest results for the municipal elections in Robeson County:

FAIRMONT COUNCIL MEMBER (VOTE FOR 3) Precincts Reported: 1 of 1 Jeffery (JJ) McCree, 321 (31.94%)

Heather Seibles, 300 (29.85%)

Jan Tedder-Rogers, 284 (28.26%)

Write-In (Miscellaneous), 100 (9.95%)

LUMBER BRIDGE COUNCIL MEMBER (VOTE FOR 2) Precincts Reported: 1 of 1 Randy Russ, 16 (53.33%)

Write-In (Miscellaneous), 14 (46.67%)

LUMBERTON MAYOR (VOTE FOR 1) Precincts Reported: 14 of 14 Bruce W. Davis, 1,594 (59.37%)

John Cantey, 938 (34.93%)

Leland Fuller, 113 (4.21%)

Write-In (Miscellaneous), 40 (1.49%)

LUMBERTON CITY COUNCIL MEMBER DISTRICT 01 (VOTE FOR 1) Precincts Reported: 2 of 2 Leroy Rising, 563 (78.30%)

Travis Lewis, 151 (21.00%)

Write-In (Miscellaneous), 5 (0.70%)

LUMBERTON CITY COUNCIL MEMBER DISTRICT 04 (VOTE FOR 1) Precincts Reported: 3 of 3 Karen Altman Higley, 142 (75.94%)

Write-In (Miscellaneous), 45 (24.06%)

LUMBERTON CITY COUNCIL MEMBER DISTRICT 06 (VOTE FOR 1) Precincts Reported: 6 of 6 Erich Von Hackney, 153 (52.04%)

Write-In (Miscellaneous), 141 (47.96%)

LUMBERTON CITY COUNCIL MEMBER DISTRICT 07 (VOTE FOR 1) Precincts Reported: 5 of 5 Eric Chavis, 112 (39.44%)

Write-In (Miscellaneous), 91 (32.04%)

Jan Maynor, 81 (28.52%)

MAXTON MAYOR (VOTE FOR 1) Precincts Reported: 1 of 1 Bethea McDougal, 203 (58.33%)

Emmett (Chip) Morton, 89 (25.57%)

Shelman Spencer, 55 (15.80%)

Write-In (Miscellaneous), 1 (0.29%)

MAXTON BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS (VOTE FOR 3) Precincts Reported: 1 of 1 Paul McDowell, 239 (24.97%)

Michael Hines, 220 (22.99%)

Toni (Kandy) Bethea, 194 (20.27%)

James McDougald, 164 (17.14%)

Robert Macy, 94 (9.82%)

Charnette J. Murphy, 45 (4.70%)

Write-In (Miscellaneous), 1 (0.10%)

MCDONALD MAYOR (VOTE FOR 1) Precincts Reported: 1 of 1 James R. Taylor, 22 (100.00%)

Write-In (Miscellaneous), 0 (0.00%)

MCDONALD COUNCIL MEMBER (VOTE FOR 3) Precincts Reported: 1 of 1 Dannie Bacot, 20 (33.33%)

Kathleen Bacot, 20 (33.33%)

Alan Britt, 18 (30.00%)

Write-In (Miscellaneous), 2 (3.33%)

PARKTON MAYOR (VOTE FOR 1) Precincts Reported: 1 of 1 Doris Brisson Underwood, 60 (53.10%)

Wayne Parnell, 36 (31.86%)

Prudence Hentz, 17 (15.04%)

PARKTON COUNCIL MEMBER (VOTE FOR 5) Precincts Reported: 1 of 1 Ed Lowery, 68 (20.36%)

Christopher Carlson, 62 (18.56%)

Tony McVickers, 62 (18.56%)

Ben Mahaffey, 57 (17.07%)

Daniel Currie McColl III, 57 (17.07%)

Write-In (Miscellaneous), 28 (8.38%)

PEMBROKE MAYOR (VOTE FOR 1) Precincts Reported: 2 of 2 Allen G. Dial, 192 (52.75%)

Gregory Cummings, 170 (46.70%)

Write-In (Miscellaneous), 2 (0.55%)

PEMBROKE COUNCIL MEMBER (VOTE FOR 2) Precincts Reported: 2 of 2 Ryan Sampson, 237 (39.57%)

Rudy Locklear, 192 (32.05%)

Larry McNeill, 167 (27.88%)

Write-In (Miscellaneous), 3 (0.50%)

PROCTORVILLE MAYOR (VOTE FOR 1) Precincts Reported: 1 of 1 Michael Sealy, 24 (66.67%)

Write-In (Miscellaneous), 12 (33.33%)

PROCTORVILLE COUNCIL MEMBER (VOTE FOR 3) Precincts Reported: 1 of 1 Write-In (Miscellaneous), 84 (100.00%)

RED SPRINGS COUNCIL MEMBER (VOTE FOR 3) Precincts Reported: 1 of 1 Caroline C. Sumpter, 254 (26.91%)

Duron Burney, 244 (25.85%)

C.L. Edmonds, 182 (19.28%)

Sandy (Billy) Bowen, 165 (17.48%)

Sarah Glenn, 88 (9.32%)

Write-In (Miscellaneous), 11 (1.17%)

RENNERT COUNCIL MEMBER (VOTE FOR 3) Precincts Reported: 1 of 1 Olivia Alford, 48 (33.10%)

Sabrina Colson, 44 (30.34%)

Vivian Wilson McRae, 33 (22.76%)

Brenda Locklear, 20 (13.79%)

ROWLAND MAYOR (VOTE FOR 1) Precincts Reported: 1 of 1 Robert McDougald, 163 (99.39%)

Write-In (Miscellaneous), 1 (0.61%)

ROWLAND COUNCIL MEMBER (VOTE FOR 2) Precincts Reported: 1 of 1 Timothy T. Smith, 108 (36.73%)

Write-In (Miscellaneous), 72 (24.49%)

Betty J. Boyd, 70 (23.81%)

Allen Jean Love, 44 (14.97%)

ST. PAULS MAYOR (VOTE FOR 1) Precincts Reported: 1 of 1 Elbert Gibson, 131 (53.04%)

Jerry Weindel, 115 (46.56%)

Write-In (Miscellaneous), 1 (0.40%)

ST. PAULS COUNCIL MEMBER AT-LARGE (VOTE FOR 2) Precincts Reported: 1 of 1 Evans Jackson, 163 (37.56%)

Jerry Quick, 156 (35.94%)

Don Brisson, 111 (25.58%)

Write-In (Miscellaneous), 4 (0.92%)