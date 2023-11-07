Hackney to rejoin City Council; incumbents Chavis, Rising, Higley win

LUMBERTON — Voters in the City of Lumberton Tuesday chose to elect Bruce Davis to a third term as mayor, as the incumbent won comfortably over challengers John Cantey and Leland Fuller.

With all precincts reporting, Davis had amassed 1,594 votes, for 59.4% of the vote. Cantey had 938 votes, for 35.0%, while Fuller had 113 votes, for 4.2%. Write-ins accounted for 40 votes, or 1.5%.

FIND THE FINAL RESULTS FROM TUESDAY’S ELECTION HERE.

These tallies, and others in this story, do not include any provisional ballots and any absentee ballots by mail which were postmarked before election day but have not yet been received by the local Board of Elections.

Davis, a 75-year-old who owns a construction business, was initially elected as mayor in 2015 and won a second term in 2019. He previously served 24 years on City Council, first representing Precinct 8 then Precinct 1.

“It is just my pleasure to serve my city,” Davis said Tuesday evening once it became apparent he would be re-elected. “We have lots of projects in the works and we have lots of things coming, and I wanted to be here to fulfill that. But other than that, it just does my heart good to do anything that helps my city — I’ve felt that way since I was a Boy Scout, and I still feel that way.”

Cantey ran an unsuccessful write-in campaign in the previous mayoral election in 2019, when Davis won with 79.5% of the vote.

This time, Cantey was on the ballot, along with businessman Leland Fuller.

“When people get in the race just to create a problem, you can’t very well support that, and that’s what (Fuller) did,” Davis said. “He didn’t do anything, he wasn’t here, he could’ve withdrawn if he wasn’t going to be serious, but he didn’t. Other than that, it’s a battle between two old warriors — we’ve done this before, and that’s the way it turned out.”

Cantey, a city councilman representing Precinct 5 since 2005, will remain in his Council seat, as it was not due for re-election in this election cycle.

“I just finished congratulating my team and supporters for running a well-organized campaign,” Cantey said. “Our message was clear and precise — that the city needed an infusion of change to move it forward. The citizens have spoken that they are content on what they have and not have now, so we respect that and we’re looking forward to working with the rest of the Council and making this city a better place.”

Cantey doubled his vote total from the 2019 write-in campaign, when he received 467 votes — and pointed to the over 1,000 voters who voted against Davis’ re-election as proof that some in the city are eager for a change.

“That amount of people have expressed a displeasure with the way the city of Lumberton is being ran, so I hope everyone takes notice of that,” Cantey said. “Almost a thousand people are saying that Lumberton need to do better — and we do.”

But three in five voters ultimately chose for Davis to continue in the top role at City Hall, and the mayor was thankful for their support.

“Thank you so much for the confidence,” Davis said. “I will do my best to fulfill more than you thought I could, and I want to try and I hope I can help my city along.”

Cantey, meanwhile, urged supporters not to be discouraged by Tuesday’s results.

“I will not stop fighting for each of you and for the rest of this city, and please stay strong and work with us as a whole, our government, to make this city better and stronger,” Cantey said. “Please continue to voice your opinions; just because we came up short today doesn’t mean we’re going to come up short in this city in representing this city and making this city a better place for ourselves and our families.”

Davis held a narrow lead in the early vote, with 48.3% of the 1,430 early votes cast against Cantey’s 45.8%. But Davis secured 903 of the 1,255 election-day ballots, totaling 72.0%, to just 284 for Cantey, for 22.6%.

Cantey carried the voting precincts in South and West Lumberton, but Davis won the precincts in northern and eastern portions of the city, carrying nearly all with 60% or more; in voting precinct 11 in North Lumberton, which had the most votes cast by a wide margin, Davis had 738 of the 933 votes, for 79.1%.

Fuller was seemingly never a factor in the campaign; the local businessman did make headlines, however, with a DWI arrest last week in Morgan City, Louisiana. He was unable to be reached for comment after the election Tuesday.

Hackney wins Council seat as Chavis, Rising, Higley re-elected

With four of the eight seats on City Council were up for grabs in Tuesday’s election, three incumbents won re-election while a former councilman won the right to return to the board.

Erich Von Hackney, who previously represented Precinct 8 on the Council, won a close race in Precinct 6 against write-in candidate Alfred Douglas. Hackney had 153 votes, or 52.0%, while write-ins totaled 141 votes, or 48.0%; while Douglas ran an concerted write-in campaign, the 141 write-in votes were not necessarily all for him.

“I appreciate the fact that voters in Precinct 6 put race aside and made a decision of what they felt was in the best interests of the city,” Hackney said of the contest to represent the predominantly-Black Precinct 6 in South Lumberton.

Hackney will replace Chris Howard, who opted not to run for re-election after two terms on City Council.

Hackney won close in both the early vote, with 106 votes against 100 write-ins, and the Election Day count, with 47 votes to 41 write-ins.

Incumbents Eric Chavis, Leroy Rising and Karen Higley also won Tuesday, earning new four-year terms on Council.

Chavis won in a close three-way race in Precinct 7, which encompasses West Lumberton, against challenger Jan Maynor and write-in candidate Laura Sampson. Chavis had 112 votes, for 39.4%, write-ins had 91 votes, for 32.0%, and Mayor had 81 votes, for 28.5%.

Chavis, who has been in the seat since 2019, defeated Maynor, the former executive director of the Lumber River Council of Governments whose husband, held this Council seat from 1995-2018.

“It was a little stressful at times, but I felt like the people had my back because I’ve always been active in the community,” Chavis said. “I really, really appreciate you coming out and showing, not only your support but your love as well, and I look forward to representing you for the next four years as your city councilman.”

Write-ins, which are presumably mostly for Sampson, won 82 of the 183 votes cast in the early vote, for 44.8%, with Chavis and Maynor nearly splitting the rest, with 52 and 49 votes respectively; Chavis dominated the Election Day vote, with 60 of the 101 votes cast, to 32 for Maynor and just nine write-ins.

Rising won a third term representing Precinct 1 in North Lumberton, winning nearly four out of every five votes against challenger Travis Lewis.

Rising had 563 votes, for 78.3%, and Lewis had 151 votes, for 21.0%, with five write-in ballots cast. The percentages were nearly the same in both the early vote and the Election Day vote.

“I have, for the last eight years, worked very honestly and very honorably,” Rising said. “I think (voters) recognized that, and in eight years, I think I’ve always gotten back to all the constituents; when they have a problem or a question, I’ve not always given them the answer they want, but I’ve always responded. I think the constituents are a good testament of me trying to work on their behalf, and I feel like I was there for them, and I appreciate them and I appreciate them coming out to vote.”

Higley, who has been on Council since 2015 and is currently the mayor pro tem, was the only name on the ballot in the Precinct 4 race and won with 75.9% of the vote, earning 142 of the 187 votes cast.

Write-ins garnered 45 votes, for 24.1%; this includes a write-in campaign by Keith Campbell.

“I’m excited I’ve got four more years to continue what I’ve already started and make a bigger difference that what I already have,” Higley said. “I want to be able to help East Lumberton; they’re like family, and I want to take care of them. … East Lumberton put me back in there. I told them, I can’t put myself back in there, but I told them if you want my big mouth to represent them at City Hall for another four years, you come vote.”

The early vote was close between Higley, with 43, and write-in ballots, with 35; Higley, though, carried Election Day with 99 of the 109 ballots cast (90.8%).

Results are not official until provisional and absentee ballots are counted and certified together with Tuesday’s vote totals.