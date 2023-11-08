LUMBERTON — Following the arrival of a 3-year-old with a gunshot wound to the head at UNC Health Southeastern, Lumberton Police officers were dispatched to the hospital.

Upon arrival, the officers learned that the incident took place in the child’s home at Holly Ridge Apartments on Sinclair Street.

The child has been transported to another hospital for treatment of her injuries.

The case remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lumberton Police Det. Paula McMillan at 910-671-3845.