Mayor Greg Cummings loses re-election bid in Pembroke; Dial wins

LUMBERTON – Except for the upcoming local canvass, the 2023 municipal elections have come and gone.

Voters across Robeson County showed up at the polls to choose mayors and town council members in 23 offices on Tuesday.

So what did we learn?

Turnout, which was 22.98% in Lumberton and countywide, was about what was expected for an off-year general election.

FINAL, UNOFFICIAL RESULTS HERE

An overall 4,952 people cast votes from 21,551 eligible voters in the city and Robeson County, according to the county Board of Elections.

At this point the results remain unofficial.

Ninevetch Carmona, the senior deputy at the Board of Elections, reminds that the board members must count all the write-ins and provisional ballots for the canvass process on Nov. 17.

“It will be official on Friday, the 17th, after board members count all the write-ins and provisionals,” Carmona said Wednesday. “We also have supplemental absentee ballots. Right now, everything is still unofficial.”

Excluding the Lumberton elections, perhaps the most surprising upset of the night was in Pembroke, where challenger Allen Dial defeated incumbent Mayor Greg Cummings.

Unofficially, Dial received 192 votes (52.75%) to Cummings’ 170 votes (46.70%).

Lumberton businessman Bo Biggs, a former political columnist who also served 12 years on the local Board of Elections, said the biggest surprise to him from the county was the mayor’s race in Pembroke, where Cummings tumbled in his re-election bid.

“Economic developer. Well known in the county. I do not know what happened there,” Biggs said of Cummings. “Allen Dial is well known, but Greg just assumed he would carry on. That was a surprise and the (small) amount of votes.”

Neither Cummings nor Dial could be immediately reached for comment late Wednesday afternoon.

As for the Pembroke Town Council, incumbent Larry McNeill lost in his bid for re-election. Incumbent Ryan Sampson and newcomer Rudy Locklear won the two available seats on the council.

Sampson earned 237 votes (39.57%) to place first while Locklear totaled 192 votes (32.05%). McNeill came in last with 167 votes, or 27.88%.

In other election results from around Robeson County:

In one of the most watched races, Lumberton voters returned Bruce Davis to a third term as mayor, as the incumbent won comfortably over challengers John Cantey and Leland Fuller.

With all precincts reporting, Davis had amassed 1,594 votes, for 59.4% of the vote. Cantey had 938 votes, for 35.0%, while Fuller had 113 votes, for 4.2%. Write-ins accounted for 40 votes, or 1.5%.

“It is just my pleasure to serve my city,” Davis said Tuesday evening once it became apparent he would be re-elected. “We have lots of projects in the works and we have lots of things coming, and I wanted to be here to fulfill that. But other than that, it just does my heart good to do anything that helps my city — I’ve felt that way since I was a Boy Scout, and I still feel that way.”

Also in Lumberton, Erich Von Hackney won a council seat as incumbents Eric Chavis, Leroy Rising and Karen Higley also earned new four-year terms on the council. FIND MORE ON THAT RACE HERE

– Bethea McDougal easily won the mayor’s race in Maxton by garnering 203 votes, or 58.33%. Former Mayor Emmett (Chip) Morton placed second with 89 votes (25.57%). Shelman Spencer was last with 55 (15.80%).

Morton did not immediately return a phone message seeking comment Wednesday afternoon that was left at the Maxton Town Hall.

Incumbents Paul McDowell (239 votes, or 24.97%) and Toni Kandy Bethea (194, or 20.27%) were able to retain their seats on the Maxton Board of Commissioners.

Newcomer Michael Hines secured 222 votes for the second available seat, and Bethea earned the third and final seat from the Robeson County voters.

The other three candidates included former commissioner James McDougald (164, or 17.14%), Robert Macy (94, or 9.82%) and Charnette Murphy (45, or 4.70%).

– Incumbent Mayor James Taylor was the lone candidate running for the mayorship in the town of McDonald. Because Taylor was the only candidate on the ballot, he was the winner.

That said, he earned 22 votes, or 100% of the votes cast.

Dannie Bacot, an incumbent (20, or 33.33%) and Kathleen Bacot (20, 33.33%) tied for first place with Alan Britt (18, or 30%) placing third in the race for the three open seats on the McDonald Town Council.

The trio ran without any other opposition.

– Current Mayor Pro Tem Doris Brisson Underwood led all challengers with 60 votes (53.10%) to secure victory in the Parkton mayor’s race.

A message seeking comment was left for Underwood with the Parkton Town Hall.

Following her were challengers Wayne Parnell (36 votes, 31.86%) and Prudence Hentz (17, or 15.04%).

Current Mayor Al McMillan is retiring.

Five seats were up for grabs in the Parkton Board of Commissioners election. Those wins went to incumbent Ed Lowery (68, or 20.36%), incumbent Christopher Carlson (62, or 18.56%), incumbent Tony McVickers (62, or 18.56%), Ben Mahaffey (57, or 17.07%) and incumbent Daniel Currie McColl II (57, or 17.07%).

Mahaffey was the sole newcomer. There were no other candidates in the race.

– Michael Sealy was the only candidate running for the town of Proctorville mayor’s race. He drew 24 of the votes, or 66.67%. Another dozen votes went to write-ins.

Naturally, Sealy got the unofficial victory.

No one filed to run for the three available seats on the Proctorville Board of Aldermen. Eighty-four votes, or 100%, went to write-in candidates.

Carmona, of the Board of Elections, said that before the canvass, the write-in names will be tallied at the board office. The three people who accumulate the most votes from the write-ins earn the seats.

– In Red Springs, incumbents Caroline C. Sumpter, Duron Burney and C.L. Edmonds held on in a fairly tight run-up to the three openings on the town’s Board of Commissioners. Sumpter placed first with 254 votes (or 26.91%), Burney was second with 244 (or 25.85%), and Edmonds third with 182 (or 19.28%).

Other candidates in this run for town board included newcomers Sandy (Billy) Bowen with 165 (or 17.48%) and Sarah Glenn with 88, or 9.32%.

– Rennert held an election for its town council, with two newcomers securing the first two of three available seats: Olivia Alford (48, or 33.10%) and Sabrina Colson (44, or 30.34%). Incumbent Vivian Wilson McRae won the third spot with 33 votes, or 22.76%).

Incumbent Brenda Locklear was defeated in her quest for re-election, gathering 20 votes, or 13.79%.

– The mayor was re-elected in Rowland, with incumbent Robert McDougald receiving 163 votes, or 99.39%. One vote went to a write-in.

As for the Rowland Board of Commissioners, newcomer Timothy T. Smith led all candidates with 108 votes, or 36.73%. Incumbent Betty J. Boyd (70, or 23.81% unofficially placed third in the race behind runner-up miscellaneous write-ins with 72 votes (24.49%).

– Current Mayor Elbert Gibson won re-election in St. Pauls by garnering 131 votes (53.04%). Former town Mayor Jerry Weindel was second with 115 votes (46.56%).

Incumbents Evans Jackson (163, 37.56%) and Jerry Quick (156, or 35.94%) are returning to the St. Pauls Board of Commissioners for another term. Don Brisson, who was third with 111, or 25.58%) failed in his bid for a seat on the board.

Reach Michael Futch by email at [email protected]. Reach Chris Stiles by email at [email protected].