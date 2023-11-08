Hospitalized sheriff’s deputies described as ‘alert, talking and in good spirits’

LUMBERTON – The two Robeson County Sheriff’s Office deputies who were shot on Tuesday while attempting to arrest a wanted suspect just outside the Maxton area are recovering from the injuries they sustained, according to authorities.

Sheriff Burnis Wilkins and his command staff visited the lawmen in the hospital on Wednesday morning.

Deputies Jonathan Walters, 37, and Kaelin Locklear, 23, “are alert, talking and in good spirits,” a news release said. “Locklear is listed in stable condition and remains in a medical center for observation purposes.

“Walters is being treated in the intensive care unit for observational purposes.,” the release said.

Both are expected to make a full recovery.

Walters, who was shot in the lower body, has been with the Sheriff’s Office since March 2020. He is assigned to the Patrol Division.

Locklear, who was shot in the upper body, has been with the Sheriff’s Office since May 2021 and is assigned to the Patrol Division.

The suspect in the deputy-related shooting – Shawn Tobin Locklear Jr., 20, of Maxton – is being treated at UNC Chapel Hill Medical Center and is listed in critical but stable condition.

Upon the release of the suspect from the medical center, he will be charged with the additional charges of two counts each of attempted first-degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injuries with intent to kill, larceny of a motor vehicle, felony hit and run, possession of a weapon of mass destruction, possession of cocaine, felony possession of marijuana, and two counts of resist, delay and obstructing a public officer.

The suspect was wanted for violation of pre-trial release for cutting his ankle bracelet on September 28, assault on a female and assault by pointing a gun.

The suspect was also out on bond for first-degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, felony conspiracy and discharging a weapon into occupied property.

The murder took place on November 29, 2022, and he was released on bond on May 5.

At approximately 9:26 a.m. Tuesday, deputies responded to Lois Ann Drive in Maxton in reference to a possible location of a wanted person.

Upon their arrival, the suspect – Shawn Tobin Locklear Jr. – fled on foot into a wooded area, the Sheriff’s Office said. During the pursuit, additional deputies arrived and attempted to apprehend the suspect in the 1100 block of Old Red Springs Road in Maxton.

The case is being investigated by the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Divisions. The N.C. State Bureau of Investigations; the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; and Robeson County District’s Attorney Office are assisting with the investigation.

The Maxton Police Department, Lumberton Police Department, Fairmont Police Department, N.C. State Highway Patrol, North Carolina Wildlife Resources, N.C. Alcohol Law Enforcement, Columbus County Sheriff’s Office, Smith’s Fire Department and Queheel Fire Department assisted during the probe.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3100.