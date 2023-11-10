ST. PAULS – The loud blare of the fire alarms was deafening just after 6:30 p.m. in the dark of the night outside the St. Pauls Town Office.

Later, the alarms would become an extended topic of discussion during the monthly meeting of the St. Pauls Board of Commissioners.

It all started during the public comments portion of the meeting when Mayor Elbert Gibson said he had a matter to discuss that had been brought to his attention. It involved what he called “the fire whistle.”

“I’ll be glad to explain it again,” piped in Evans Jackson, the town’s Fire Chief and member of the board,

“The concern was: What (an individual) has requested is maybe look at cutting it off at dark so we won’t have to hear it. I’ll let you handle it because that’s your department. You’re the chief,” Gibson said while gazing to his left at Jackson.

“We’re a volunteer fire department,” Chief Jackson said of the St. Pauls Fire Department. “You have to have the siren because we do not have full-time firemen. You can have several backup things if they work. That’s fine. I’ve got an app on my phone. You just heard the siren go off. Ours go off one time, Big Marsh (Volunteer Fire Department’s) went off at least twice. And the app that’s supposed to advise us of this did not work.

“It is not dependable,” he added. “You have to depend on a computer server that’s sitting in the station. Right now, it’s sitting at Big Marsh’s station. And that would be only one backup. For us to go – all you’re hearing is, what you’re hearing is the siren for the town probably a third of the time. Other times you’re hearing it is from Big Marsh’s siren.”

Jackson said the St. Pauls Fire Department has no control over the Big Marsh siren. “You’re still going to hear theirs,” he explained. “They just bought a brand new one. They last 50 years. The one we’ve got on top of this building (the town office) … is going to be around awhile. They are still using theirs.”

Big Marsh has the same app that St. Pauls has, he said: “They still have to use it.”

Another problem that we’re having, Jackson said, is that because of the radio system that Robeson County has, when Fairmont Rural (Volunteer Fire Department) goes off, Big Marsh’s alarm goes off. As a result, residents of St. Pauls are hearing St. Pauls’ alarms, Big Marsh’s alarms and Fairmont Rural’s alarms every time it goes off.

With Big Marsh, he said, if someone doesn’t check on with a truck within three minutes, they set it off again That is a county requirement.

“So, the bottom line is, if you want this one siren out of the three that you’re hearing everytime it goes off to go away, ” said Jackson, “we will have to increase the taxes for the town of St. Pauls by some $440,000 dollars to provide three people on duty seven days a week, 24 hours a day. That would mean that our tax rate would have to go up by $1 a 1,000 rather than 65 cents. We would have to go up 50%. I don’t believe anybody in town is going to want their taxes to go up 50% so they can quit hearing the fire siren.”

That doesn’t even count the insurance rate, Jackson said.

“If you take that down, and we lose our rating, – which is a 4, the best that volunteer fire departments in Robeson County has – if we lose that and it goes back to a 5 or 6, everybody’s home insurance rates is going to go up by $100 to $150 a year,” he said. “With your taxes going up and with your insurance going up – once we’ve explained that in the past, people have said keep the siren.”

At that point, local resident Elton Futrell stood up to speak.

He said he just moved to St. Pauls a few months ago. He travels throughout the state as a district manager for American Media, and he said he spends overnights in small towns with volunteer fire departments.

“When I first moved here,” he addressed the board, “the first time I heard that siren go off, it was like 3 o’clock in the morning. I didn’t know what was going on. I mean, you’ve got a World War II air raid whistle going on in the morning. Should I look for a bomb shelter or what.”

That drew some laughs.

Futrell said the mayor and some of the volunteer firemen with St. Pauls had explained to him the purpose of the whistle. The department told him, just as Jackson had said, that the alarm was needed as a backup for the radio because some of the firemen may be out and unable to hear their radio go off.

“I suggested to the mayor that if it were possible,” Futrell said, “to keep the whistle – not get rid of it – if there was some way that the whistle could be used but not used after say, 12 o’clock until 6 o’clock (overnight). I don’t see any reason why we need to wake up the whole town to alert the volunteer people to come to the fire station.

”And with all the places I’ve stayed in all my travels, this is the only place,” he said without completing the thought. “I’m from a small town — Murfreesboro, North Carolina. And I was born and raised there. In 2023, there has to be a way to alert other than that whistle. Sometimes it went off two or three times – 2 o’clock, 3 o’clock, 5 o’clock at night. I can almost see the fire station from my house there.”

Futrell said he was not trying to get rid of the alarm. Keep the insurance rate, he added. Keep the radio that meets the county requirements.

“But if there’s some way we cannot use it at certain times — I’m sure there’s some type of noise ordinance we’re violating with that thing going off at 2 o’clock in the morning — If we could use the radios at night or an alternative way of communicating from 12 to 6 or 12 to 7– just anytime a decent hour – is what I’m suggesting.”

“That whistle,” said Futrell, “is getting the best of me.”

Jackson replied that everytime someone new moves to St. Pauls, they hear the same issue.

“But we have checked with the state Department of Insurance, and you can’t just turn it off for six hours out of the day,” he said. “When you do, that lowers your protection. And when you lower your protection, they’re going to … increase your rating to where you’re going to lose your insurance rates.”

Until the volunteer firemen are paid to carry their radios all the time, even at night when they’re trying to sleep, Jackson said, you can’t force them to use the radio. That’s the whole thing.”

Futrell then asked, “How are the other towns getting by without using the siren?”

“They have paid firemen,” Jackson answered.

The fire chief said, “I wish we could do away with it because I’m tired of hearing about it. But there’s nothing I can do about it until either the state changes its regulations – when I say state, I mean Department of Insurance – or we get paid firemen. We do have paid people in the daytime. We’ve got one person for an eight-hour shift during the week. And they work around the station.”

That, he noted, costs the town $35,000, $40,000 a year for just part-time people working five days a week.

“To meet the state’s requirement,” he concluded, “we’ve got to have three people on every shift, seven days a week, 24 hours a day. Until the town decides that they want to pay that kind of money … we’re going to have the siren. This is just the way it’s going to be.”

