LUMBERTON — The Robeson County Retired School Personnel recently donated 200 pounds of non-perishable food items to the Robeson County Church and Community Food Pantry.

This initiative , pearheaded by Charlotte Williams and Annie Fairley, will help reach the community outreach goal.

The food assistance program, also known as the Food Pantry, provides an emergency supply of about a week’s worth of food for all houshold members, as often as once per month.

CUTLINE: Pictured leftto right, are Annie Fairley, Johnnie C. Thompson, Barbara Pearson, Nancy Mason, Sally Jones, Annie Gavin, Nelia Crain, Julian Wilson, Kathy Dae Locklear, Nan Parnell, Belva McDowell, Joyce Jones, and Dalphine Sinclair.