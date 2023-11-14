ORRUM – A local middle school student’s love for STEM will soon take flight as she participates in the NC Flight Crew Program.

Zoe Rayne Ogan, a seventh grader at Orrum Middle School, is participating in the program which allows participants to explore careers and to engage in fun learning opportunities involving science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM).

“This is quite an honor and what a way to represent the Public Schools of Robeson County as she attends the Synergy Conference!” said PSRC Science Supervisor Susan Miller-Hendrix.

“We actually had 24 from our district apply and Zoe was selected from over 173 applications across the state,” she said.

Zoe is grateful for the opportunity and will take part in multiple events including the Synergy Conference in Chapel Hill on Nov. 13-14.

“I am excited to participate in more STEM projects and further my knowledge of the field,” Ogan said in a statement. “STEM is fun!”

The North Carolina Flight Crew Program “offers participants hands-on STEM experiences, leadership development, STEM career exploration, and the chance to give back and make a real impact,” according to its website.

The program serves students in grades 6-12.

“On behalf of the Public Schools of Robeson County, I would like to congratulate Zoe on this amazing opportunity,” said PSRC Superintendent Dr. Freddie Williamson.

“This program will allow Zoe to network and learn about all the endless possibilities that STEM offers. I hope this experience will only continue to encourage Zoe to foster a lifelong love of learning and to effect positive change in her community and the lives of those around her,” Williamson said.

For more information about the program, visit https://ncafterschool.org/nc-flight-crew/.

Reach Jessica Sealey by email at [email protected].