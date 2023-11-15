Purple Door Productions brings original version of Dickens’ classic story of family love and redemption

Purple Door Productions creates a new holiday tradition for Robeson County and the Sandhills area: an original version of Dickens’ classic story of family love and redemption, “A Christmas Carol, the Musical”.

LUMBERTON — This November, the world’s favorite ghost story returns to the stage of Purple Door’s Studio Theatre in downtown Lumberton, when Purple Door Productions presents A CHRISTMAS CAROL, the Musical, sponsored by Lumbee River EMC and Lumbee Guaranty Bank.

Brought back by the demand of audiences and actors, PDP offers Dickens’ classic tale of love, family and redemption in a new musical version created by N.C. playwright, Lee Yopp.

The world renown book comes to vivid life with beautiful Victorian costumes, glorious Christmas music and spectacular dance sequences, including an amazing Irish Step dance.

A company of over 20 local performers and singers bring traditional songs and carols to a new imagining of Dickens’ tale, while remaining faithful to the original novel. Join Tiny Tim, Scrooge and the Cratchitts as we all discover the true “spirit” of Christmas.

A CHRISTMAS CAROL, the Musical will be presented Nov. 24-25 and Dec. 1-2 at 7:30 p.m. and Nov. 25-26 and Dec. 2-3 at 3 p.m. Admission is: $18 for adults, $10 for students 7-18, and $5 for children 6 and younger. Discount pricing and reserved seating is offered for groups of 10 or more. Tickets are available by calling 910-224-4000 or online: www.purpledoorproductions.square.site.

There will be a special School Show performance at 10. am. on Nov. 21, with all seats only $7 for students, call 910-224-4000 for info and reservations.

For reservations and group discounts: call PDP at 910‑224-4000. Follow Purple Door on FB and Instagram for more information and great bts moments.

This timeless family musical is supported by grants from the Robeson County Arts Council and N.C. Arts Council, a division of the Dept. of Natural and Cultural Resources (www.NCArts.org).