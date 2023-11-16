LUMBERTON — The Lumberton Lions Club installed five new members into its membership at a recent meeting.

Inducted were Linda Britt, Blake Dodd, Amber B. Ferrell, Garrett Robinson, and “AJ” Shahbaz.

The installing officer was Past District Governor of Lions district 31-N Grant Holston of the Wilmington Lions Club.

During the induction ceremony, Holston referred to the plea made in the early beginnings of Lions Club International by Helen Keller to adopt as a national project helping to find a cure to prevent blindness.

Holston also outlined the various projects in which the Lions participate to aid the blind and visually handicapped.

Lions Clubs International is the world’s largest service club organization numbering more than 1.4 million members in over 200 countries and geographic areas.

The Lumberton Lions Club performs vision screenings in all the elementary schools in the Public Schools of Robeson County and many other local charitable activities.

The focus of Lions Club work is to aid persons who are blind or visually impaired. Founded in 1945, the Lumberton Lions Club has 25 members and meets every first and third Thursday in the Lions Clubhouse on Carthage Road.