LUMBERTON — The Lumberton Christmas Parade is Saturday, marking the oficial beginning to the local holiday season.

With Halloween now pat and Thanksgiving turkey on our minds, Christmas will be here before you know it.

The years seem to be clipping along faster post-COVID.

To get you in the right mood, the annual Lumberton Christmas Parade traditionally kicks off the season of joy, faith and sentimental memories. The parade typically attracts a good crowd of spectators along the 1.5-mile-long route from downtown Lumberton to the Biggs Park Mall.

By tradition, the Lumberton parade is staged the Saturday prior to Thanksgiving, marking it as the first Christmas parade to be held each year in Robeson County.

The parade start time is 10 a.m. on Saturday.

“It kicks off the holiday season. It’s the beginning of the holiday season and being able to be out with friends and family, and being able to enjoy a good time,” said Cindy Kern, the executive director of the sponsoring Lumber Area Chamber of Commerce.

She estimated that around 10,000 people typically attend the parade “because nobody knows.”

Downtown is packed, Kern said of the annual turnout, and “it’s packed in people’s yards” up and down the parade route.

“You gotta have a parade,” she said. “It’s a big parade. It’s a good hour and a half.”

Kern anticipates that between 100 and 125 units will make up this year’s parade.

Once again, the parade lineup will begin on First Street before it turns onto Elm Street and wraps up at Biggs Park Mall.

It will be filmed and put on Facebook, she said.

Promenading down those city streets will be high-stepping high school marching bands in their respective bright school colors, souped-up floats, antique vehicles, reigning queens, cheerleaders, cayenne red fire trucks, clowns, local elected officials and a slew of other dignitaries, Sudan Shriners and, of course, the old man dressed in fluffy red and white – Santa Claus himself.

As of mid-September, Kern said, they had yet to announce the grand marshal.

“We’ve got an idea,” she said, “but I can’t say.”