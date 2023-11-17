LUMBERTON — After it appeared on election night that Erich Von Hackney had narrowly won the race for the Lumberton City Council seat representing Precinct 6, the counting of provisional ballots have shown that write-in candidate Alfred Douglas has actually won the seat.

Douglas earned 158 votes to Hackney’s 153. The Robeson County Board of Elections certified the result with its canvass on Friday.

Due to the tight nature of the race, election officials looked to confirm “voter intent” on each ballot to verify that the voter did, in fact, intend to darken the circle and vote for that candidate, Robeson County Board of Elections Director Tina Bledsoe said.

“Everything is unofficial up until the Board of Elections canvasses it,” Bledsoe said. “This is one of the most accurate canvasses we’ve ever had.”

Douglas ended up with 50.8% of the vote and Hackney with 49.2%; the 1.6% difference is outside the 1% threshold to request a recount, Bledsoe said. The Board of Elections could choose to do a recount at its own discretion, but appeared confident in its tally, and Bledsoe said such a case would normally only happen after the discovery of some kind of ballot irregularity.

The election-night tally suggested 153 votes for Hackney, the only candidate on the ballot, and 141 write-in votes; the initial results did not specify specific write-in candidates, but it was presumed all or most of the ballots were for Douglas. The final tally shows no non-Douglas write-in ballots were submitted.

Hackney was seeking to return to Council after previously serving on the board representing Precinct 8, in which his residence formerly sat before redistricting.

Precinct 6 represents areas of both South Lumberton and downtown. Douglas will replace Councilman Chris Howard, who opted not to run for reelection after two terms in the seat.

The race in Precinct 7 also became tighter after Election Day, with Eric Chavis ultimately beating write-in Laura Sampson by two votes, 113 to 111, with Jan Maynor earning 81.