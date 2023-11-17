A few hundred students walked through the student center today at Robeson Community College, speaking with recruiters from colleges and universities located across North Carolina and South Carolina.

Charleston Southern University, Methodist College, NC State University, UNCP and UNC Chapel Hill were just a few of the many colleges represented today during RCC’s University Transfer Fair.

“We’ve got all the major universities,” stated Scott Lamm, the dean of university transfer and health sciences at RCC as he spoke this morning.

The fair aimed to increase awareness of the transfer opportunities available to RCC students.

Students seeking to earn an associate of arts or an associate of science are eligible for junior status at many institutions through articulation agreements in place for transfer students.

“Start at RCC, you can go anywhere,” Joni Thomas said, as students walked through.

Thomas the program director of humanities and social sciences, encourages students to plan ahead and form a relationship with the university they hope to attend upon graduation.

“That’s why today is so important,” Thomas stated. “We want to connect our students with the university they want to earn a bachelor’s degree from and get them excited about what their future holds.”

And students were excited, even those unsure about where they wanted to attend.

“I think this is great,” stated one high school student attending the fair. “I’m not sure where I want to go yet, but it is good to see all the colleges represented.”

His friend standing next to him said, “I know where I’m going – NC State.”

“NC State?” asked another friend. “Oh, no. It’s UNC all the way, that’s where I’m headed.”

To learn more about the university transfer program at Robeson Community College, please visit https://www.robeson.edu/universitytransfer.