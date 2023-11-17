LUMBERTON — Hundreds of PSRC high school students learned about local job opportunities as they participated in the Career Expo event on Tuesday at the Southeastern NC Agricultural Events Center.

“This is a special event that we call the Career Expo,” said Herman Locklear, the director of the Career and Technical Education Program for the Public Schools of Robeson County.

“This is where we have area business industry partners who will come and set up booths and allow students to come in and see what kind of careers are available in our area and of course outside the area too. My slogan is that ‘you can’t be, what you can’t see.’ These students need to see what’s available in order to know what they want to become,” Locklear said.

Students in grades 11-12 from all PSRC high schools including PSRC Early College High School as well as the Robeson County Career Center explored various careers from manufacturing to law enforcement, military service, health care, farming and more at the event.

“I didn’t know what I wanted to do whenever I was that age so it’s good for students to see all these different options and to be able to talk to different people who do those jobs,” said Timothy Anderson, who serves as a program technician at USDA’s Farm Service Agency for Robeson and Scotland counties.

But, the event held a deeper meaning for Anderson, who hoped to spark students’ interest in the farming vocation.

“We’re just trying to get the word out about it — what our farmers do in the community — and trying to get our young folks to carry on the tradition,” he said.

The average age for farmers is 57.5, according to the United States Department of Agriculture.

Anderson’s booth display included a pin with four words that drive home the importance of farming which read, “no farm, no food.”

Students could be also seen checking out technology at the Emerging Technology Institute booth. ETI is a technology hub based in Red Springs.

Ben Petersen, a young innovator at ETI, spoke to students about the organization during the event.

“I hope the kids realize there are more opportunities for them in the local community,” Petersen said. “If all the young innovative minds leave the area, what’s the area left with?”

PSRC Early College student Archer Hunt said he was looking for direction, but ultimately he wanted to become a pediatric orthopedic surgeon.

Bradley Little, an 11th grader at Fairmont High School, said he wanted “to work with technology” at Emerging Technology Institute.

Kalanie Allie, a 12th grader at Fairmont High School, could be seen exploring health care-related information at the event.

“I think it’s awesome to hear what the different students want to do,” said Jean Strickland, who works in Marketing at Flo-Tite Inc.

Strickland said her goal was “to let them know about the (career) opportunities in Lumberton.”

Roger Hunt stood by a monitor displaying photos of building specs and a book containing blueprints at the LL&J booth. Hunt is an architect with LL&J.

Hunt said his goal was to share with students that there are multiple career pathways available for them including jobs like his.

“Architecture is a blend between art and construction,” he said. “You get to not only design how it looks but how it’s built.”

Ultimately, Mallory Dial summed up the purpose of the event as she shared her goal for the day.

“I hope they’ll realize what opportunities are out there for them and that they’ll be able to make the best decision for their future,” said Mallory Dial, who is a clinical recruiter at Scotland Health Care System.

Jessica Sealey is the PSRC chief communications officer. Reach her by email at [email protected].