From streets to storefronts, Main Street Lumberton Promotions Committee, the City of Lumberton, and business owners are making sure downtown is in the Christmas Spirit.

Lumberton will come together 6-8 p.m. on Dec. 1. for the annual Tree Lighting Ceremony in the Dick Taylor Plaza.

Gidget Vickers, owner of 219 Elm and member of MSL Promotions Committee, is spearheading the event and window decorating contest, “All Things Winter,” and many of the wonderful activities that will take place in downtown on Dec. 1.

“I am very excited about this year’s Tree Lighting and Christmas in downtown. Christmas celebrations should be a community event for all ages. The excitement around town and among the businesses, groups, food trucks and entertainment that will be performing has a holiday magical feel, the kind you get from a Hallmark Christmas movie. Please mark your calendars and join the fun,” Vickers said.

There will be Food Trucks, Entertainment, and Santa with Mrs. Claus.

Have your picture made with the Claus’ while you admire the new wall mural depicting the History of Robeson County at the Proctor Law Building.

Additional entertainment for the evening includes performances by Amy’s School of Dance, Purple Door Productions, Jo Jo’s Kids, the Robeson County Partnership for Children, Dojo Knights Martial Arts students, Diana Washington Collins, and others.

Vendors and organizations will set up around the plaza with family friendly activities and information.

Be sure to grab some free hot chocolate and cookies.

Volunteers are needed to help with setting up, activities, cookies, and hot chocolate.

If you are interested in volunteering for this event, contact Advisory Board members Kewanda Merritt and Marion Thompson at friendsofmainstreetlumberton@outlook.com or Sarah Beth Ward at 910-671-3876.

“Main Street Lumberton Advisory has taken the lead for this year’s annual event.

With more hands-on deck we have been able to enhance the Annual Tree Lighting and hope these additions will encourage residents of every age to come out and enjoy our beautiful downtown with fellow neighbors,” Merritt said.

Also, on Dec. 1, the Robeson County Arts Council will host the “Warmth of Winter” exhibit 5:30-8:30 p.m. at 507 N. Elm Street.

“Gifts of handmade art for your loved ones” will include linoleum prints and cards, paintings, handmade ornaments, jewelry, pottery, and 3D Art.

Downtown businesses are being encouraged to stay open late for shoppers.

“The Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony is a great collaboration between the City of Lumberton, Main Street Lumberton, Friends of Main Street Lumberton and Historic Robeson Inc.,” said Sarah Beth Ward, Downtown Development Coordinator for the City of Lumberton. “Events such as this enhance the vibrancy and economic vitality of Downtown Lumberton. They also provide an opportunity to gather with community, which is equally important. Anything happening downtown is always a win for our city.”

If you would like more information about Main Street Lumberton or Friends of Main Street Lumberton, please follow us on Facebook.