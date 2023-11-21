More than 1,000 people attended the Fall into S.T.E.A.M. Family Engagement Night recently by the Public Schools of Robeson County. The family engagement night events seek to engage parents as they participate in fun educational activities with their children.

LUMBERTON — The sounds of chatter and laughter filled the Southeastern NC Agricultural Center during the Fall into S.T.E.A.M. Family Engagement Night held recently by the Public Schools of Robeson County.

More than 1,000 people attended the event which sought to engage parents as they participated in fun educational activities with their children.

S.T.E.A.M. is an acronym for Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Mathematics. Students and families enjoyed building catapults and launching their ‘pumpkins’ at targets during the event.

Students and their families worked together to create their catapults from a kit that included everyday items like popsicle sticks, plastic spoons and rubber bands.

“We continue to focus on learning and student and parent-centered engagement. The essential component of the family engagement program is learning together,” said Jennifer Freeman, Assistant Superintendent of Student Services, Intervention and Support at PSRC.

“We also want to show the connection across content areas,” said PSRC Science Supervisor Susan Miller-Hendrix.

“As I mentioned, history is involved when you look at the catapult and how it has been used, but the science of force and motion, potential energy, and simple machines is embedded in this activity. Students could measure distance or calculate points as math and read an article about a catapult as ELA,” Miller-Hendrix said.

Students and family members in attendance also learned about Native American culture as they listened to an honor song performed by Lumbee Tribe Culture Team Members John Oxendine and Terry White and heard about Lumbee traditions and sayings from Lumbee author Arvis Boughman.

“We will be hosting sessions like this each quarter for families to attend and to engage in student learning. We want to promote literacy and the idea that our children can achieve their dreams of becoming writers, leaders and innovators,” said PSRC Family Engagement Specialist Brendalyn Thompson.

The event was held during the district’s celebration of Family Appreciation Week to honor the essential role that parents have in the education of their children.

“Thank you, parents, for all you do to support student learning! Let’s continue to work together to ensure student success!” Thompson said.

Wendy and Arthur Davis attended the event with their child and could be seen smiling and chatting ahead of the event. The family sat at a table that held various children’s books about Native American history and hot cocoa kits for participants to take home for free.

“It’s important to read and write,” Arthur Davis said. “I wish we had this when I was growing up.”

Some children may even teach their parents or family members how to read and write, he said.

“I just enjoy the people, the different people coming together and learning new things,” Wendy said. “Everybody can teach somebody something they don’t know.”

At a table nearby, Mary Strickland sat with her great-granddaughter, who beamed from ear to ear as the two posed for a photo together.

Strickland said her great-granddaughter loves to read and loves science and math. She plans to support her love for learning by attending the events regularly.

“She wanted to come and get involved so I’m going to try to do as many as I can,” she said of attending PSRC Family Engagement Night Events.

The two also attended the district’s September “Science of Slime” family night event featuring a session where children, parents and families worked together to create slime under the direction of 10-year-old entrepreneur Ava Simmons, also known as Ava the S.T.E.M. princess.

“She enjoyed it,” Strickland said.

Even more parents and families should attend the events, according to Strickland.

“They don’t know what they are missing out on,” she said.

Anna Taylor made the decision to attend the engagement event with her sons after attending the September event that featured slime. But, that wasn’t the only part of the event she enjoyed.

“It also engaged them in a way where they were able to learn about a new culture,” she said.

Taylor said she appreciated the opportunity for her boys to learn about various things and to have fun while engaging in hands-on educational activities.

“Please save the date for our next PSRC Family Engagement Night, on Thursday, Feb. 29 at 6 p.m. February is Heart Month which means it is the perfect time to bring some heart science to your home. Families will team up to build functioning heart models out of items we have around the house. This will help us discuss how the heart functions and heart health. See you in February!” Thompson said.

Jessica Sealey is the chief communications officer at the Public Schools of Robeson County. Contact her by email at [email protected].