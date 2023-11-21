LUMBERTON — There were many amazing student art submissions to the Gertrude Oxendine Locklear Drug Awareness Poster Contest this year as students used their creativity to promote drug-free living.

The following Public Schools of Robeson County students were selected by a panel of judges as winners of the 2023-2024 contest:

Senior Division (Grades 9-12): Ruben Juarez Neri, St. Pauls High School

Junior Division (Grades 6-8): Hayden Hunt, Layla Hammonds, Kenzy Hunt, Elisa Rodriguez and Nahlaiyah Hammonds, Magnolia Elementary School (Group submission)

Elementary II Division (Grades 3-5): Cash Szwarc, Union Elementary

Elementary Division I (Grades Pre-k-2): Alexander Colt Britt, Union Elementary

Student winners for the Senior Division and Elementary Divisions I & II will receive a check of $50. Student winners in the Junior Division who entered the group submission will split the $50 and each receive $10.

The contest was started several years ago in honor of Gertrude Oxendine Locklear, who served as an educator at Piney Grove Elementary School.

She began teaching at the school in 1988 and was held in high regard by the school’s principal who put her in charge of the “Just Say No to Drugs” campaign at the school.

Gertrude was passionate about promoting drug-free living to students and wanted all students to be aware of the damage that drugs and tobacco could have on someone’s life.

One summer Gertrude found out she had breast cancer. She returned to work the following school year and worked until she no longer could. Unfortunately, she passed away the following summer.

The school’s then principal Grady Locklear started the poster contest which was named in her memory. Her family also provided an endowment fund for Piney Grove Elementary School to give monetary awards to students in their age categories who won the poster contest. Any student could participate as long as they followed the guidelines for the contest.

PSRC will continue to honor her legacy by promoting the message she gave students to live drug-free through the annual campaign.

Jessica Sealey is the PSRC chief communications officer. Reach her at [email protected].