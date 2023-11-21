LUMBERTON, NC – It’s Sweet to Save Lives, especially during the holiday season. And that’s just what you’ll be doing when you give blood at Robeson Community College on Friday, December 1. Just one pint of blood can save up to three lives, and during this blood drive at RCC, you will also receive $50 in rewards from The Blood Connections. The holiday blood will run from 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. and will be held in the Student Center, located within Building 13 on the main campus of Robeson Community College in Lumberton. The blood drive is open to the public. Please click the link below to make an appointment. https://donate.thebloodconnection.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/208054