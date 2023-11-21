PEMBROKE — The Julian Pierce Memorial Initiative made a $25,000 contribution to UNC Pembroke during a ceremony at the former site of the N.C. Legal Aid Office in Pembroke on Monday.

Proceeds were raised at the 10th annual Julian T. Pierce Memorial Art Dinner this summer and will benefit the scholarship named in his honor. The event raised more than $94,000. Pierce, a UNCP alumnus, was an attorney and civil rights activist in Robeson County. In 1978, he became the founding director of Lumbee River Legal Services, where he helped low-income people gain access to health and legal services. He was instrumental in merging Robeson County’s school system and helped build the Robeson County Health Care Corporation.

Pierce was a tireless advocate for education, equality and justice and more than three decades after his death, his legacy lives on through this scholarship. Funds support students like Magally Ortiz-Rojas, who has dreams of becoming an immigration attorney, to assist individuals navigating the path to naturalization. Other scholarship recipients at UNCP are Tristian Collins, Jose Vergara Garcia, Elizabeth Chavis and Gabriella Green.

In 1988, Pierce was murdered while running for election to the Superior Court. He was 42. He would have been the first American Indian to hold the Superior Court judge position in North Carolina. Pierce won the election posthumously by more than 2,000 votes.

Proceeds were also dispersed to Robeson Community College and North Carolina Central School of Law, where Pierce earned his law degree. Each institution also received a donation of $25,000.

To learn more about the Pierce scholarship at UNCP, contact the Office of Advancement at 910.521.6252 or [email protected]. Mark Locklear is the Public Communications Specialist at University Communications and Marketing.