This week, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of N.C. donated 300 Thanksgiving meals for Lumbee Elders in the (37 Stock) Lumbee Tribal Housing communities. The Lumbee Tribe of N.C. staff, along with assistance from Madison Turley, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of N.C. Senior Program Manager and Teryn Brewington, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of N.C. Manager of Community Relations for Tribal Communities and Health Blue Tribal Liaison packed and sorting the meals and they were delivered to elders on Monday afternoon. The elders received a Turkey breast, stuffing, yams, jiffy corn mix and cake. Lumbee Tribal Chairman John Lowery said the donation is greatly appreciated. “I am thankful for the ability to forge partnerships with companies like Blue Cross and Blue Shield of N.C. to assist Tribal Elders during the holidays and throughout the year,” said Lowery.