LUMBERTON – Almost 19 miles of roadway in Robeson County will be milled and resurfaced, thanks to a $4.5 million contract awarded this week.

Barnhill Contracting Co. of Rocky Mount will repave 4.5 miles of N.C. 41 from N.C. 211 to Tar Heel Road. In addition, a small stretch of West Third Street (N.C. 711) in downtown Pembroke will be repaved.

As part of this contract awarded by the N.C. Department of Transportation, sections of these secondary roads in Robeson County also will be repaved:

University Road

Tolarsville Road

East Great Marsh Church Road

Robert Bessie Road

South Walnut Street

The improved roads also will be restriped with high-visibility, thermoplastic lane markings.

Construction is expected to get underway next spring and be completed by the summer of 2025.