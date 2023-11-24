LUMBERTON – Lumber River United Way has received $1,500 from the Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation to help nourish neighbors experiencing hunger.

The Feeding the Hungry grant supports homeless students in Bladen County Schools. Lumber River United Way created the McKinney-Vento Fund in Bladen County, the fund ensures homeless students have access to nutritious food on nights and weekends.

Currently, there are 71 scholars identified as homeless in the Bladen County School system.

Lumber River United Way is working to ensure no Bladen County homeless student goes to bed hungry, has a bed of their own, and clothing to ensure they have the necessities to be productive students.

Lumber River United Way unites to create positive, lasting change for people in need. We are a volunteer-driven organization dedicated to solving the most pressing health and human service needs by assisting people in Bladen, Dillon, Hoke, and Robeson Counties.

Lumber River United Way works every day to achieve our vision and mission by focusing on the four foundations for building better lives: Health, Education, Financial Stability, and Basic Needs/Crisis Services.

The Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation is committed to supporting families facing food insecurity across its 10-state footprint.

Established in 2001, the foundation provides financial support for programs and organizations dedicated to feeding local neighbors in the communities it serves. Since its inception, the foundation has awarded more than $18.1 million in grants.

About The Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation

The Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation is the philanthropic arm of Food Lion, based in Salisbury, N.C. Established in 2001, the Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation provides financial support for programs and organizations dedicated to eliminating hunger. The charitable foundation has provided more than $18.1 million in grant funding, helping to nourish communities with fresh food for backpack programs, Kids Café’s, and other hunger-relief programs as well as funding for long-term programs to help shorten the lines at food banks. The charitable foundation partners with Feeding America, the nation’s largest hunger-relief agency, in addition to local food agencies serving the 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states in which Food Lion operates. For more information, visit www.foodlion.com/pages/food-lion-feeds.