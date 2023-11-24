RALEIGH — The North Carolina Chamber named Representative Brenden Jones a “2023 Jobs Champion” in its annual “How They Voted Report.”

The report details state legislators’ voting records on bills identified as critical to preserving and enhancing North Carolina’s position in the global race for jobs.

Rep. Jones, R-Dist. 46 (Robeson and Columbus counties), was recognized as a Jobs Champion for voting with the Chamber’s Jobs Agenda at least 80% of the time during the 2023 legislative session.

“Economic growth has always been a top priority of mine here at the General Assembly. Bringing more well-paying jobs to our region is something that I will continue to support and fight for in Raleigh,” Jones said.

“As we work to maintain our status as the top state for business, North Carolina’s job creators need to know which of our leaders are willing to act to keep us competitive,” said Gary Salamido, NC Chamber President and CEO. “The bold leadership displayed by Rep Jones and other NC Chamber Jobs Champions in 2023 will help our businesses continue to invest in North Carolina and its people. We look forward to continuing to work with Rep. Jones in the years ahead to foster continued growth and success across our communities.”

According to a statement on its website, the NC Chamber “is the leading business advocacy organization in North Carolina. We work in the legislative, regulatory, and political arenas to proactively drive positive change, ensuring that North Carolina is one of the best places in the world to do business.

“We believe every business is important and matters to North Carolina’s future. That’s why the NC Chamber will continue to be a voice for the commonsense middle and work tirelessly to advocate for solutions to make North Carolina a place where each business and its workforce can thrive. Our members are the businesses—large and small, across every industry and region—that fuel our state’s success.

“Our approach is three-pronged. The NC Chamber Foundation researches and develops policy recommendations to solve the state’s greatest challenges, the NC Chamber’s government affairs team advocates for those policies to help businesses compete and succeed, and the NC Chamber’s Voter Education Program puts the action behind the ideas by supporting elected officials who stand up for the business community—or recruiting and electing pro-growth leaders who will.