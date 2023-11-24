PET OF THE WEEK

Meet Aslynn, who was surrendered with her sister, Cleo, by a family member as their owner died unexpectedly.

Aslynn is a femail Siamese mix, born in 2014. She is cream colored and has been spayed. She is heartworm negative and up to date on her vaccines.

She has a bit of allergies/sensitivities that will need regular care and attention, but she is currently not on any medication. She can also be a picky eater at times. She does well with children, but prefers adults. She does not like dogs. It is would prefered that she be adopted together with her sister.

Her aAdoption fee isa $50 ($30 if adopted with sister, Cleopatra). Contack the Robeson County Animal Shelter at 910-738-8282 for details.