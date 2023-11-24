LUMBERTON — Donations for this year’s Empty Stocking campaign continue to help the goal of bringing Christmas cheer to 1,918 children.

To date, the fund has grown to $8,500 thanks in part to six gifts of $500 or more — including a $1,000 donation from Robeson County Commissioner Tom Taylor, a $2,000 gift from an anonymous donor and a $500 gift from the Lumberton Rotary Club and 21 other generous donors — however, we’re still well short of the need here in Lumberton.

Donations help fund a $60 voucher per eligible child. The Empty Stocking Fund was established in the late 1970s to help children who might otherwise not have any presents to open on Christmas Day. Since 1996, the fund has raised close to $1.8 million, enough to help about 36,000 children.

How to donate: There are four ways to donate: by visiting The Robesonian at 2175 Roberts Ave. in Lumberton between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday; sending donations to Lumber River United Way, c/o The Empty Stocking Fund, 301 N Water St, Lumberton, N.C., 28358; by using a credit card and calling either Linda Currie at 910-816-1980 or Clarissa Jackson at 910-416-5235; or online by going to www.lumberriveruw.org, clicking the donate button, filling out the necessary information and selecting Empty Stocking Fund-Robeson County.

If the gift is in honor or memory of someone, please provide that information and it will be included. The Robesonian will publish photographs that accompany donations of $500 or more if that request is made.

Donors will receive a cash receipt for the current tax year. All donations will go to the Robeson County Department of Social Services.